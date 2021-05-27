Philadelphia Eagles schedule and 2021 season predictions

Philadelphia Eagles schedule takeaways:

The Eagles face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Their Week 14 bye is set just before a critical four-game stretch to end the slate, all against NFC East opponents.

Sportsnaut predicts the Eagles will end the season with an 8-9 record.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 schedule is now out, and they’ll need big contributions from a young core of players in order to be competitive this NFL season.

Although the team put together a rather strong draft class, much of the Eagles’ fortunes rest on sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was mired in controversy last year as Carson Wentz eventually forced his way out of town.

Is Hurts ready to run the show, or will Philadelphia move off him in 2022? Whatever happens, it’ll be fun to watch. Let’s break down the Eagles’ schedule and make score predictions for all 17 regular-season games.

Philadelphia Eagles schedule predictions, roster outlook

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Eagles keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Jalen Hurts

RB – Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell (rookie), Kerryon Johnson

WR – DeVonta Smith (rookie), Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward Jr.

TE – Dallas Goedert, Jason Croom, Hakeem Butler

Defense – Eagles not ranked in top 20 this week

Can the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Smith become a transformative playmaker in his maiden NFL season? He’s hoping to rekindle some magic with his former Alabama teammate in Hurts.

Beyond Smith, the receiving corps is rather thin, but new additions to the backfield in Gainwell and Johnson should help Philadelphia be a more dynamic running team. Hurts’ dual-threat ability at QB will only help that area of the offense.

Week 1 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 12 1:00 PM FOX

The talents of new Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith and Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be on display when the NFL season kicks off. Even though Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has vastly superior weapons beyond his marquee rookie, Hurts’ dual-threat ability and Philadelphia’s vastly superior defense will lift the visitors to an upset win.

Week 1 prediction: Eagles 35, Falcons 31

Week 2 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM FOX

San Francisco doesn’t match up terribly well with the Eagles, but has a much better back seven on defense and should have the edge at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo. This should be closer than many people expect, but the 49ers are bound to prevail.

Week 2 prediction: 49ers 28, Eagles 17

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) looks to throw against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 – @ Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Sept. 27 8:15 PM ESPN

It’s not unreasonable to expect every game the Cowboys play in this season to be on the higher-scoring side. In this instance, Dak Prescott‘s fourth-quarter heroics will help Dallas pull away late in Jerry World.

Week 3 prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24

Week 4 – vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM CBS

The two-time reigning AFC champions aren’t going to be defeated on the road against these Eagles. It’s just not happening. Dream on, Philadelphia, because Hurts isn’t winning a head-to-head duel with Patrick Mahomes.

Week 4 prediction: Chiefs 35, Eagles 21

Week 5 – @ Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM FOX

A Christian McCaffrey-led rushing attack gives Carolina a fighting chance against the vicious Eagles defensive front. What this boils down to is which quarterback will make fewer mistakes between Hurts and Sam Darnold. The thinking here is that Darnold and McCaffrey will be too much for Hurts and Philly’s offense to keep pace with.

Week 5 prediction: Panthers 27, Eagles 16

Week 6 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Oct. 14 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

A low-scoring, gritty type of battle wouldn’t be a surprise. Fletcher Cox is the type of interior pocket-collapsing force who can knock Tom Brady off his spot. Tampa Bay runs a vertical passing game that needs a while to develop, which is difficult to execute against Philly’s front. All that said, the reigning Super Bowl champions should still win by more than one possession.

Week 6 prediction: Buccaneers 24, Eagles 10

Aug 17, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) during preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 24 4:05 PM FOX

Shootouts will be commonplace for Las Vegas, whose defense is still a collection of unproven young players and replacement-level veterans. Hurts and the Eagles should have little trouble establishing the run on the Raiders, which will result in a “W” in Sin City.

Week 7 prediction: Eagles 34, Raiders 27

Week 8 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM FOX

When it comes to bad QB depth charts, Jared Goff being atop any sheet is a bad sign. Goff was terrible under the best of circumstances for the Los Angeles Rams last year, so don’t expect him to fare better in Detroit in the vast majority of games.

Week 8 prediction: Eagles 31, Lions 14

Week 9 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 4:05 PM CBS

Every season in the NFL, there are new playoff teams, and the Chargers figure to be one of those in 2021. Justin Herbert enters his second year as the Bolts’ starting quarterback, and his ability to thrive even behind a patchwork offensive line as a rookie will help him neutralize Philadelphia’s biggest strength.

Week 9 prediction: Chargers 33, Eagles 20

Week 10 – @ Denver Broncos

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 14 4:25 PM CBS

Few teams have a less certain or more dubious quarterback situation than the Eagles, but Denver is one of them. Whoever is under center for the Broncos is going to crumble under the pressure of keeping pace in the AFC West, and the Eagles’ front should give the hosts’ o-line fits enough to pull out a victory.

Week 10 prediction: Eagles 23, Broncos 20

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 – vs. New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

Jameis Winston threw 30 interceptions the last time he started a full season. Taysom Hill got shut out in the first half when he started against Philadelphia in a Week 14 loss last year. Whichever Saints QB gets the starting nod, this matchup actually works in the Eagles’ favor.

Week 11 prediction: Eagles 21, Saints 16

Week 12 – @ New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM FOX

Lots of pressure on both these teams to perform in 2021. The G-Men still have a suspect offensive line, which will be tested by the likes of Fletcher Cox and Co. It’s just a lot to ask of Hurts to go into New York and win more than one NFC East game with the way Philadelphia is built right now.

Week 12 prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21

Week 13 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

New Jets coach Robert Saleh will probably throw everything he can at Hurts to confuse him. The problem is, Gang Green just doesn’t have enough talent on defense to stop most opponents. It’s bound to be a long season for New York, and rookie QB Zach Wilson is bound to get roughed up in this one.

Week 13 prediction: Eagles 27, Jets 19

WEEK 14 BYE

Week 15 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

As long as veteran field general Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn’t get too greedy and fall back on the bad gunslinger habits that have wrecked his prior starting opportunities, this Washington offense could be special. Combine that with a top-flight defense, and it spells a home “L” for the Iggles.

Week 15 prediction: Washington 17, Eagles 6

Week 16 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

It’s Year 3 of the Daniel Jones era, and if the young quarterback doesn’t deliver for the Giants, he’ll be replaced in 2022 in all likelihood. Jones has been as turnover-prone as any passer since he entered the NFL, and the Eagles can definitely capitalize on that to take care of business at home.

Week 16 prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 21

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in action against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – @ Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Washington is the defending NFC East champion for a reason: That excellent defense. Although Philadelphia’s offensive line is going to be much better this year after injuries derailed the unit in 2020, it won’t be enough to overcome the Football Team in the nation’s capital.

Week 17 prediction: Washington 24, Eagles 7

Week 18 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

America’s Team needs its banged-up offensive line to return to form this year. Otherwise, facing fronts like Philadelphia’s is going to make the investment in Dak Prescott a dicier one by the day. The Eagles and their fans will get hyped for this game as much as any in the 2021 campaign, which should result in a win.

Week 18 prediction: Eagles 26, Cowboys 23

Philadelphia Eagles record prediction: 8-9

