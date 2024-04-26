2024 NFL Draft: 10 worst picks of Day 2, including multiple Washington Commanders selections

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft has had its fair share of questionable picks. Just ask the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos from Thursday night’s first round. That continued to an extent as Rounds 2 and 3 played out Friday night from Detroit. The Falcons once again reached as a position of questionable need. After taking Jayden Daniels as their franchise quarterback, the Washington Commanders reached for two players. These are among the 10 worst NFL Draft picks from Day 2 of the annual event. Related: Updated NFL Draft tracker with grades

Atlanta Falcons: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson (35th pick)

After shocking the NFL world by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the top-10 Thursday night, it appears that the Falcons have decided the term “reach” will define their 2024 draft class. Atlanta traded up to the 35th pick Friday night, selecting defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro out of Clemson. ESPN had him as the 37th-best prospect available at the time of the pick. What makes this so surprising is the fact that Jer’Zhan Newton was still available. The defensive tackle had a first-round grade. He ended up going one pick behind Orhorhoro to the Washington Commanders. Ouch!

New England Patriots: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (37th pick)

It made sense for the Patriots to add a wide receiver for rookie Drake Maye. This team needs as much talent on offense as it can get. Unfortunately, New England reached big time with the 37th selection by adding Ja’Lynn Polk from Washington. Most experts had a late second or early third-round grade on Polk. Sure he put up 1,159 yards for the Huskies last season, but he was not expected to go this high. That’s especially true with another receiver in Adonai Mitchell still on the board. Mitchell was considered a first-round prospect. Related: Grading each 1st-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Tennessee Titans: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas (38th pick)

This is not necessarily about his on-field performance. However, Sweat is more of your gap filler and run stuffer. He does not make much of an impact as a passer rush from the interior of the defensive line. Using a top-40 pick on a player like that is not indicative of the modern NFL. The larger issue here is Sweat’s recent arrest on DWI charges. The situation was not great. For a team with needs all over the field, this was not a sound selection. It’s also one of the worst picks of the NFL Draft thus far.

Washington Commanders: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan (50th pick)

Most figured that the Commanders would trade back into the first round of the NFL Draft to get Jayden Daniels more protection. That included targeting an offensive tackle. Apparently, first-year general manager Adam Peters likes what the team has right now. Instead, Washington reached for a pretty solid corner in Sainristil who had a late second or early third-round grade. ESPN had the former Michigan star as the 77th-best prospect in the draft. Related: QB rankings, including 2024 NFL Draft picks

Washington Commanders: Ben Sinnott, TE Kansas State (53rd pick)

Do the Washington Commanders realize that offensive tackles exist in this NFL Draft? Apparently not. We’re not sure what’s going to happen with Jayden Daniels as a rookie. But the dude needs more protection. As for this pick, Washington nabbed a player who has been compared to Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers. The problem? Most had him as more of a late third-round pick. He’ll play more fullback than anything else at the next level. But can also line up in-line at tight end.

Miami Dolphins: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (55th pick)

This is an obvious need with current left tackle Terron Armstead’s future up in the air. Paul also started north of 40 games at that position for Houston during his college career. The problem with this selection is that he had a mid-round grade. In fact, ESPN’s big board slotted Paul in at No. 132 overall. It’s one thing to go with need over value. It’s a completely different thing to ignore value. Related: Miami Dolphins draft tracker with grades

San Francisco 49ers: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State (106th pick)

Renardo Green might very well be a good cornerback in San Francisco. This pick is not as much about him as it is about the 49ers moving down one spot with the Kansas City Chiefs. In the process, GM John Lynch allowed Kansas City to pick up an offensive tackle in Kingsley Suamataia who some had pegged to go late in the first round. Did we mention that offensive tackle was a bigger need here for the 49ers than cornerback?

New York Jets: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (65th pick)

Malachi Corley has speed. He can take the top off the defense. He provides early throwing lines. Those are three traits that could work well with the Jets. However, the issue here for New York was value. Most had the Western Kentucky product as a Day 3 pick. The likes of Jalen McMillan, Troy Franklin and Roman Wilson were largely graded out ahead of Corley. You want value and need at this stage in the NFL Draft. The Jets did not get that. Related: Worst 1st-round NFL Draft picks of the past 20 years

Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Adams, OT, Illinois (71st pick)

Offensive line was certainly a need for Arizona heading into the NFL Draft. The team needs to do what it can to protect Kyler Murray under center. Again, the issue here was value. ESPN had Adams as the 156th overall prospect in the entire draft. Five offensive tackles were ranked higher than him on their big board, too. Ouch!

Las Vegas Raiders: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland (77th pick)

