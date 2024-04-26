Patrick Mahomes has great reaction to Kansas City Chiefs trade with San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl several weeks ago. It was yet another brilliant performance from the three-time champion in the overtime victory.

Fast forward to the 2024 NFL Draft, and it seems as if Mahomes thinks Kansas City has again beat the 49ers.

Let us explain. The 49ers were on the board with the 63rd pick in the NFL Draft Friday night. In a case of strange bedfellows, San Francisco traded down one spot with the Chiefs.

With that selection, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach picked up offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia from BYU. Mahomes was absolutely elated over his general manager watching out for QB1 in the second round.

I love veach man! 😎 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 27, 2024

Short. Sweet. To the point.

San Francisco ended up selecting cornerback Renardo Green from Florida State despite the fact that it has a major need at offensive tackle. We’ll see how that plays out for the two teams moving forward.

Related: Patrick Mahomes standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings

The Chiefs did give up pick No. 173 while receiving the 211th selection to move up one spot. But as Mahomes clearly believes, it doesn’t matter if the two-time defending champs got their guy to protect GOAT.