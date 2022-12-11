Jerry Rice blasts Kyle Shanahan after Deebo Samuel injury

The San Francisco 49ers were taking it to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, leading 21-0 late in the second quarter. Unfortunately, that apparently wasn’t enough, as indispensable star Deebo Samuel went down with what looked like a bad injury after a run up the middle.

In a rough-looking scene, Samuel could be seen with his head in his hands as he was carted off the field.

Shortly thereafter, many were wondering if running your star wide receiver — despite being a self-proclaimed “wideback” — straight up the middle made any sense at all. Particularly with such a comfortable lead.

Among those openly questioning and shedding criticism on head coach Kyle Shanahan included 49ers living legend Jerry Rice.

Jerry Rice voices displeasure with Deebo Samuel’s usage

First, here’s the play of note, where the uniquely talented Deebo Samuel went down and stayed down in anguish.

Deebo Samuel went down awkwardly on this play in what looks to be a possible knee injury 🙏pic.twitter.com/70bwNfQwWn — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) December 11, 2022

So, with just over five minutes in the half to play and Tampa mustering next to nothing on offense, it’s probably more than fair to ask Shanahan — as politely as one can — just what exactly the thought process was.

Now, for the official complaint from one of the greatest players in NFL history and forever in 49ers lore, Jerry Rice, which came via Instagram.

The caption read as follows:

“Please stop running our skill player up the middle. @trey.lance @jimmypolo10 now @19problemz all hurt!” 49ers legens Jerry Rice ripping Kyle Shanahan on Twitter

The great No. 80 was quite obviously referring to the seemingly senseless injuries to Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and now — the most recent — Deebo Samuel.

While the 49ers were somewhat shockingly rolling over Brady and the Buccaneers like a runaway hearse, there will be some very hard questions for Shanahan to answer following the game.

Because when “The Goat” of wide receivers is calling things into question, the lens tightens substantially with no allowance for things to be brushed off.

Speaking of decisions, a long discussion with the team’s publicist or crisis management team would be a wise choice for “Shanny” before he sits in front of a sea of reporters demanding answers, who will no doubt use Rice’s criticism as a lofty piece of weight to initiate on a concrete answer.

What that explanation ends up being, who knows? But at least he’ll more than likely be sitting there with a strong win over Tampa Bay.

