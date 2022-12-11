San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel carted off the field with ugly leg injury

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Reports indicate that Deebo Samuel did not suffer a serious injury. Instead, he seems to have a twisted ankle. Samuel will undergo further tests.

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers were rolling against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara.

Then, the unimaginable happened. Up 21-0 in the second quarter, Samuel took a handoff from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. As you will see, Samuel had his leg rolled up on as he lost the ball. The All-Pro was seen down on the turf and grabbing his leg after the play. Warning, this is an ugly-looking injury.

Deebo Samuel is down and slow to get up after the last play after what appears to be a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/uVPZJQ1VV6 December 11, 2022

As the Buccaneers celebrated on the field, Samuel was down on the ground and in a tremendous amount of pain.

The star pass-catcher attempted to walk off the field under his own power before screaming in pain and being carted off to the locker room.

It’s way too early to tell how severe the injury is and whether it’s either an ankle or knee issue. But the fact that Samuel had to be carted off the field can’t be seen as a good thing.

Deebo Samuel stats (2022): 50 receptions, 569 receiving yards, 207 rushing yards, 4 total TD

While Samuel has been mired in a down season, he remains one of the best all-around skill-position players in the game.

For San Francisco, this has the possibility of being another devastating injury. The team is already on its third string quarterback after Trey Lance went down in Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo was injured during the 49ers’ Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

We’ll have further updates on this injury as they become available.