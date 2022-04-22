NFL insider suggests Jacksonville Jaguars are deciding between 4 players at No. 1 – Previewing some options

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than a week away. Like last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the top pick, but this year’s selection isn’t as clear-cut as it was with Trevor Lawrence. Everyone has their own opinion on who general manager Trent Baalke has decided is worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick, but one NFL insider suggests they’re still narrowing it down.

Of course, there’s still a possibility of a trade, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there hasn’t been much interest in teams trading for the top selection. Maybe because there isn’t a consensus top pick or a quarterback who many would regard as a franchise game-changer from Day One.

In fact, the Jaguars’ front office might still be determining whose name they’ll turn in to Roger Goodell on Thursday night. Rapoport passes along the notion that the Jags are still considering four different draft prospects at No. 1.

We have a strong idea of who a few of them might be, but four? Who are the likely candidates?

Michigan DE, Aidan Hutchinson

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s just get this one out of the way. It’s been long presumed that Michigan Wolverines pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson is the top choice. Yet, maybe it’s not that simple. For one, it’s been rumored that head coach Doug Pederson wants to continue improving the offense, which could complicate matters in the draft room.

By all appearances, Hutchinson is worth the top pick. He appears pro-ready to make an immediate impact both at stopping the run and getting after quarterbacks. Honestly, it seems like a no-brainer. You can bet the Detroit Lions would love to have the Michigan-born Hutchinson biting kneecaps at No. 2.

Georgia DL, Travon Walker

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The other defender with a lot of traction to become the 2022 NFL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick is Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker. After helping lead the No. 1 ranked defensive unit as a junior, Walker proceeded to cruise through combine drills in which he only reaffirmed his status as a top-rated player. Unlike Kayvon Thibodeaux whose stock appears to be falling if you believe the latest media reports, Walker’s has only risen since the pre-draft process has gotten underway.

Walker might have a higher ceiling than Hutchinson, which could be the leading factor in him garnering some late consideration in Duval.

Alabama OT, Evan Neal

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned in the Hutchinson blurb, the Jags appear to have one important leader within the organization who wants to see the top pick come from the offensive side of the ball. When you have Trevor Lawrence as your franchise quarterback, finding a surefire way to protect him should be top priority.

Evan Neal has long been on the radar of NFL scouts as a franchise cornerstone at left tackle after an illustrious career at Alabama playing for Nick Saban, he has a much higher ceiling than Cam Robinson, which could be Neal’s biggest selling point to hear his name called first.

NC State OT, Ikem Ekwonu

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

There are two franchise cornerstone left tackle prospects teams are said to be considering in the top-10 picks. Neal is one, and the other is NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu who may be the more polished of the two despite coming from a smaller school. Ekwonu started at left tackle even as a freshman and continued to refine his craft his past three seasons.

If improving both the rushing and passing offense remains a top priority, why not add an offensive lineman who can be a Pro Bowl talent within a few years? As you can see, the Jaguars have plenty of candidates to take No. 1, it’s not just Hutchinson.

