How to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers: Best Options 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers struggled down the last stretch of the season, as they were missing star Joel Embiid due to a knee injury. Still, they had a deep cast of scorers, and made it to the Playoffs before being taken down by the Knicks.

If you want to learn how to watch the Philadelphia 76ers without cable next season, we can help. Our guide covers which channels air 76ers games. We’ll also note which live TV streaming platforms offer the best sports channels so you can catch all the action live.

What channels are Philadelphia 76ers games on?

To stream the 76ers, you’ll need a streaming platform offering ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT, and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Below is a glance at which streaming platforms offer the channels you need:

Channel Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC Sports Philadelphia ✔ ✔ ✔ *local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Many cord-cutters are breaking away from cable to find less expensive ways to watch their favorite teams. For fans who fall into that category, Sling TV delivers. Although you can’t find regional sports networks (RSNs) on Sling, it’s still possible to get access to nationally televised Sixers games this season.

To do that, all you’d need is a subscription to Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on. This setup includes ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and ABC in markets like Philadelphia. There’s also plenty of extra sports coverage on stations like NFL Network, TBS, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), MLB Network, and Big Ten Network. All Sling plans come with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage to record Sixers games.

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM is usually one of our top choices for getting a complete sports streaming experience, but it comes up a little short in this case. Although the platform offers a wide range of RSNs, NBC Sports Philadelphia isn’t among them, so you can’t watch your local Sixers games here.

Nonetheless, DIRECTV STREAM still offers all channels featuring national NBA games this season, including playoff games. You’ll need a subscription to the Choice package or higher to get all of them. It’s a costlier proposition than Sling, but DIRECTV STREAM offers a much larger channel lineup — the Choice plan includes more than 105 channels. That includes not only the big NBA networks but also ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, SEC Network, and more. Each plan also includes unlimited DVR space.

If you want a more well-rounded lineup with a lot of sports coverage, DIRECTV STREAM is worth a look. Plus, if you live outside the Philadelphia market, you can add NBA League Pass for $14.99 a month to watch every out-of-market Sixers game.

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo is a great option for those in the Sixers viewing area who can’t live without their local broadcasts. The platform includes NBC Sports Philadelphia in its Pro plan, for those in the Philadelphia area. Keep in mind that you’ll also have to pay a regional sports fee if you’re in an area where an RSN is available. You’ll also have access to ABC and ESPN for a nice mix of local and national Sixers matchups, plus unlimited DVR space to record games you can’t watch.

To get NBA TV thrown in, you’ll need to upgrade your plan. Depending on which option you choose, this costs between $7.99 and $10.99 a month. Unfortunately, no Fubo plans include TNT, so you’ll miss out on some games. Even with a few missing channels, Fubo still offers more sports than the competition, not to mention plenty of add-ons. Like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo also offers NBA League Pass, which unlocks access to all out-of-market Sixers games for $14.99 a month.

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ABC, ESPN, TNT

In most markets, Hulu + Live TV comes up a bit short on regional sports offerings. That’s not the case in Philadelphia, where a subscription gets you not only ABC, ESPN, and TNT, but also NBC Sports Philadelphia. That means you can catch every Sixers matchup except for the 11 airing on NBA TV this year.

When you consider that within the total package of what you get with Hulu + Live TV, this becomes one of the best options for Sixers fans who want plenty of extra entertainment. A subscription includes not only 95-plus TV channels with unlimited DVR space but also full access to Hulu’s excellent on-demand library along with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. No other platform offers this much on-demand content with live TV.

Watch the Philadelphia 76ers on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV doesn’t typically offer regional sports networks as part of its package. But once again, the Philadelphia market is a rare exception. YouTube TV includes NBC Sports Philadelphia, plus all four national channels airing Sixers games, making it the only live TV streaming service that will feature all Philly matchups this season.

With the YouTube TV base plan, you’ll get more than 100 channels, including plenty of live sports, news, and entertainment. Every plan includes unlimited DVR, and there are quite a few add-on options to expand your subscription. YouTube TV doesn’t have the vast on-demand library of Hulu + Live TV, but there’s a fair amount available from its featured networks. For Sixers fans who can’t miss a matchup, this is the platform to beat.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

If you live outside of the Sixers market and don’t have access to NBC Sports Philadelphia, you’re not out of luck. With a subscription to NBA League Pass, you can stream all out-of-market Sixers games that aren’t airing elsewhere on national TV.

To watch every out-of-market game for every team, it starts at $99 per season or $14.99 a month. You can also select a single-team plan for Sixers games only at $89.99. As noted above, this over-the-top streaming service is also available through DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube TV, plus other NBA partners such as Amazon and Roku.

FAQ

How can I watch Sixers games out of the market?

You’ll need a subscription to NBA League Pass to stream out-of-market games that are not airing on national networks. With NBA League Pass, stream games live, catch abbreviated replays, and stream other fan content like press conferences.

How much is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass has a basic plan for $14.99 per month, where you can stream one game at a time. With NBA League Pass Premium at $22.99 monthly, you can stream up to three games at one time and catch in-arena content in lieu of commercials.

Does ESPN Plus have NBA games?

No, ESPN Plus doesn’t air live NBA games. Instead, you’ll need a streaming platform carrying ESPN, ABC, and TNT to catch all the best showdowns.