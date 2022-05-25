We can’t all travel to the Stade Roland Garros — but we can all enjoy the French Open from the comfort of our homes. If you’re looking to catch all of the best moments and record-breaking swings on your streaming devices, you’re in the right place.

You don’t need a VPN provider or a plane ticket to get a front-row seat to your favorite French Open matches. See some of the best players in the game, like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev all from the comfort of your living room couch. In fact, there are streaming platforms that offer live coverage and European broadcast methods for even more ways to enjoy this world-renowned event from home – without having to visit France.

This is a historic year for the Roland Garros/French Open, too, marking the final year that greats such as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will be on the courts. This Grand Slam event is going to be one to remember. Read on to learn about all the details that you need to catch the top moments at the 2022 French Open.

Where to watch the French Open

Whether you’re looking forward to the Main Draw, third round, or the women’s and men’s final, it’s possible to stream the French Open right from your live stream subscription. The French Open has grown extremely popular over the years and is offered on certain on-demand streaming services for the ultimate viewing experience.

Watching the French Open has never been easier thanks to services such as Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, and FuboTV. Other sports events and playoff events have been added as well, so be sure to check your library. If you choose to watch through a streaming service, you can enjoy live replays, multicast screen viewing experiences, and more. No subscription? No problem. Plenty of cable channels will be airing the event, such as NBC and the Tennis Channel.

Below are just a few of the streaming services that you can watch the French Open 2022 on, along with some perks you can unlock just by tuning in.

Streaming Service Plans + Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Peacock $4.99/month 55+ live channels and 60,000 viewing hours of hit shows, movies, and Peacock exclusives Peacock exclusive library access Live sports events (including WWE)

Next-day access to Bravo and NBC live shows Hulu Hulu + Live TV – $69.99/month 75+ live TV channels 3,000+ shows and movies in the Hulu library Access to the full library of Hulu Originals and classics

Access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus Multicast Streaming Sling TV Sling Orange + Sports Add-on – $46.00/month

Or Sling Blue + Sports Add-on -$46.00/month 45 live TV channels (Sling Orange)

53 live TV channels (Sling Blue) Access to MLB, NBA TV, The Tennis Channel, and other hit sports channels through the Sports add-on

Access to 45 live channels with Sling Orange + Sports Add-on and 53 live channels with Sling Blue + Sports FuboTV Fubo Pro – $69.99/month 100+ live TV channels Up to 10-screen multicast capabilities

1,000 hours of cloud DVR space

4k viewing included at no extra charge

Peacock

Peacock has made a name for itself, famous for its acquisition of The Office in 2021. The platform has used this momentum to boost its variety of offerings, including several different live sports and TV options for the whole family. Subscribers can also enjoy sports streaming options, including NBC Sports (which, coincidentally, is where you can watch the French Open). This service is ideal for tennis fans, as you can enjoy key events and plays such as the Women’s Final without paying for a sports extra add-on. Live stream has never been easier thanks to the ease of use and overall design of the platform. You can catch all the action of your favorite broadcast draw and single matches at just a fraction of the cost.

Peacock’s affordable price point makes it the perfect choice for families or individuals on a budget, offering you the same quality viewing experience you’d get with other, more expensive subscriptions. It’s one of the least expensive viewing subscriptions in the world, while still offering the top moments from your favorite single match, French tournament, and European sports teams. While there isn’t a free trial option for this service, it makes up for it with the lower overall cost and variety of shows available for all tastes and preferences.

Hulu + Live TV (now including Disney Plus and ESPN Plus)

Hulu + Live TV offers 75+ live channels and all of your sports favorites, including the French Open. This package just got better thanks to the inclusion of ESPN Plus, which offers hundreds of live events and commentaries from your favorite NHL, MLB, and UFC games and matches. You’ll also be able to access the French Open on the NBC Sports live channel inclusion to catch all the best and most competitive moments. The navigational ability and ease of use are similar to Youtube TV, still giving viewers all of the benefits of a more complete streaming library.

While this subscription is pricier than the others, it offers a broader library of selections and the best of two of the most competitive streaming libraries in the game: ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.

Sling TV Orange + the Sports Add-On or Sling TV Blue + the Sports Add-On

Sling TV Orange + the Sports Add-On and Sling TV Blue + the Sports Add-On offer instant viewing access to all the best moments of the French Open.

Choosing the Orange or Blue plan largely depends on what channels you’d like, as they differ. But the Tennis Channel is available via the sports add-on regardless of if you prefer Sling Orange or Sling Blue.

With Sling Orange + the Sports Add-On, In addition to 11 sports-exclusive channels, you’ll also be able to enjoy Sling Orange’s 31 other live TV channels — including favorites such as Lifetime, Nick Jr., and more. This is the perfect service for those looking for a full sports experience, but that also want a daily watch solution for the whole family. Sling TV Blue + the Sports Add-On also offers the Tennis Channel, as well as 41 Live TV channels plus 12 more sports channels with the sports add-on.

The service also offers a free trial. However, this trial doesn’t include Sports add-on content. But you can still take advantage of the trial for a better for a better understanding of how you can maximize the benefits you get from the service after sign up.

FuboTV

FuboTV is gaining traction as a service, offering live sports streaming for all of your favorite sports channels. With Fubo Pro, you can unlock 100+ live TV channels, including NASCAR, NFL RedZone, PGA, and foreign sportscasts. Because of how expansive it is as a subscription service, this is one of the most competitive options for sports lovers. It’s especially ideal for those looking for a true ring-side live sports experience — without sacrificing channel selection due to price jumps. With the added benefit of cloud DVR and multi-screencast capability, you can enjoy the amenities of cable at just a fraction of the cost.

French Open 2022 schedule

Roland Garros Facebook

NBC Sports has released a list of games and the air times of the events of the 2022 French Open. Viewing times are in ET for viewer reference and use:

Sunday, May 22: 1pm ET (Round 1: Live)

Saturday, May 28: 11am ET (Round 3 or 4: Live)

Saturday, May 28: 2pm ET (Round 3 or 4 (Night Session) Live)

Sunday, May 29: 12pm ET (Round 3 or 4 (Night Session) Live)

Monday, May 30: 11am ET (Round 4: Live)

Monday, May 30: 3pm ET (Round 4 (Night Session) Live)

Thursday, June 2: 11am ET (Women’s Semifinals: Live)

Friday, June 3: 11am ET (Men’s Semifinals: Live)

Saturday, June 4: 9am ET (Women’s Finals & Men’s Doubles Finals: Live)

Sunday, June 5: 9a. ET (Men’s Finals: Live)

Final thoughts

There’s nothing that quite captures the essence of competition and sportsmanship like the French Open. The best part? You can feel the magic from the comfort of your living room couch thanks to streaming services showing the game.

We know that there are a variety of ways that you can enjoy the game — but we recommend Hulu + Live TV thanks to the other favorites that you enjoy with the ESPN Plus inclusion. It’s the best possible option for sports aficionados, tailgate parties, and weekend binges over your favorite game-day snacks.