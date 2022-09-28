As the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meet again in a rematch from last year’s NFC Championship game, the 49ers and Jimmy G will look to write a new ending after the Rams’ trip to the Super Bowl. Although just three weeks into the regular season, things are starting to heat up between the two California-based teams.

With Trey Lance being sidelined for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, Jimmy Garapolo is in search of taking his team back to the Super Bowl. And while the Rams haven’t gotten off to the start they wanted, Cooper Kupp and company will look to turn on their veteran skills and turn things around on Monday Night Football.

Here are the best ways to watch the Rams vs. 49ers live on Monday night without missing a single down.

Where to watch Rams vs 49ers on Monday Night

Where: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California) When: Monday, October 3, 2022

Monday, October 3, 2022 Channels: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Teams: Los Angeles Rams & San Francisco 49ers

With streaming services becoming the new way of watching sports, fans can get in on the action this year. With plenty of ways to save without being roped into a contract, it’s important to find out which service will best fit your needs.

After reviewing multiple streaming services’ offerings and pricing, we’ve collected a list of some of the top options available for you. We found that Sling TV is our preferred service for this Monday Night Football matchup. With a variety of channels, low monthly costs, and plenty more to rave about, Sling TV is a great place to watch the Rams vs 49ers this Monday night.

Watch the Rams vs 49ers on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV is a great option to get your sports fix from a live tv streaming service. Offering a low monthly cost and plenty of live content, the platform offers users endless entertainment even when the game isn’t on. Unlike the traditional package layout, Sling TV offers a unique channel lineup depending on your chosen plan. For example, Sling Orange comes with major sports channels like ESPN, ESPN 2, And ESPN 3 for endless sports content covering Monday Night Football and much more.

For the best streaming experience, we suggest the Sling Orange or the Sling Orange & Blue package, which will give you access to this and the rest of the season’s Monday Night Football matchups. Whether on the way to your kid’s practice or nice and cozy at home, you’ll have access to all of Sling’s content wherever you go. Make sure to sign up fast because Sling is currently offering new members 50% off their first month’s subscription — a deal you won’t want to miss!

