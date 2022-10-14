How To Watch NASCAR South Point 400 Live Without Cable

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is hosting the South Point 400 on Sunday, Oct. 16. This race is the first-of-three before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in November.

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, was eliminated in the round of 12 elimination races on Sunday. Denny Hamlin is favored to win the South Point 400 over Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott. With only a little over three weeks left in the 2022 season, now is the time to watch the NASCAR playoffs.

Where can you stream the NASCAR South Point 400?

Watch the NASCAR South Point 400 on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 50+ No

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with both the Sling Blue plan and the Sling Orange & Blue plan on Sling TV. Sling TV is also your cheapest option for watching the South Point 400 on Sunday.

Sling TV is our preferred service, and it carries all the channels you need to watch the NASCAR cup series live. All races are available to watch on the ESPN and ESPN2 channels of this service. First-time customers of Sling TV get 50% off their first month using the service. This means that for just $17.50, you will have access to 42+ channels with Sling Blue, and 50+ channels for only $25 with Sling Orange & Blue.

You can watch sports on a Sunday by signing up for Sling TV and tuning in to the South Point 400 this Sunday.

Watch NASCAR South Point 400 on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

Varying from $69.99 to $149.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM is a good option for watching the South Point 400 on Sunday. For $69.99 per month, you have access to 75+ channels with the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you like. Not only does DIRECTV STREAM offer no commitments, but it also offers a five-day free trial for new customers.

Watch NASCAR South Point 400 on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

For $69.99 per month, you get access to 124+ channels on FuboTV. These channels include every major sports channel, so you can see who wins the South Point 400 and continues on to the second-of-three races before the championships. You can even watch this race for free due to the fact that all FuboTV plans offer a seven-day free trial.

Watch NASCAR South Point 400 on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to 75+ channels for $69.99 per month. Included in these channels are Fox, FS1, NBC and USA — all of which stream NASCAR live. Also included in this plan is access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free. If you prefer to stream without ads, you can pay just $6 more to watch without interruption.

Watch NASCAR South Point 400 on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time) Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

Although YouTube TV only offers one main plan, you can pay for additional Sports Plus add-ons. Without the add-ons, however, you still get access to sports networks such as Fox, NBC, CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, FS1, FS2, Motortrend, and USA. I mean, do you even need to add Sports Plus with that list?

For $64.99 per month, you can stream 85+ channels. Also, YouTube TV currently offers a six-day free trial, but for a limited time only.

NASCAR South Point 400 streaming schedule

Sunday, Oct. 16: South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race @ 2:30 p.m.

All times are in ET.