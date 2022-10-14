These division rivals clash for the first time this season on Monday Night Football at Sofi Stadium. Both the Broncos and Chargers had extremely high expectations going into this NFL season, and many would say they have not lived up to them. The Denver Broncos have struggled on the offensive side of the ball, largely due to Russell Wilson’s below-average play. On the other hand, the Chargers have struggled to stay healthy and continue to play with the ‘next-man-up’ mentality.

Recently, it was reported that Wilson suffered a partially torn lat earlier in the season and has been playing through the pain. The question becomes whether or not he is able to perform at the highest level with this lingering injury. It’s also important to mention that the Chargers quarterback, Justin Herbert, has also been playing through a significant cartilage fracture in his ribs. Both QBs are showing incredible toughness in hopes to lead their team to the top of the AFC West. Tune in Monday to see who comes out on top.

Here are the best ways to watch the Broncos vs. Chargers live on Monday night without missing a single down.

Where: Sofi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Sofi Stadium (Inglewood, California) When: Monday, October 17, 2022

Monday, October 17, 2022 Channels: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Teams: Denver Broncos & Los Angeles Chargers

Where to watch Broncos vs. Chargers on Monday Night

Why watch sports on cable when a live TV streaming service gives you access to almost every NFL game this year? There’s a handful of streaming services to pick from that won’t get you roped into a contract, but each service fulfills different needs. Let’s break them down.

After doing all the research for you, we’ve concluded that Sling TV is our preferred service for this Monday Night Football matchup. With a variety of channels, low monthly costs, and plenty more to rave about, Sling TV is a great place to watch the Broncos vs. Chargers this Monday night.

Watch the Broncos vs. Chargers on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV is a great option for any die-hard football fan looking to catch tons of games this season. And even on the days when there isn’t any sports on, Sling TV offers users endless entertainment with shows and on-demand content. With affordable monthly cost and plenty of live content to choose from, this service is a no-brainer. Sling TV offers a unique channel lineup depending on your chosen plan, so make sure to check out each plan before making your decision.

For the best streaming experience, we recommend either the Sling Orange or the Sling Orange & Blue package, which gives you access to all of this season’s Monday Night Football matchups. Whether you’re sitting in traffic on the way home from work or sitting nice and comfy at home, you’ll have access to all of Sling’s content no matter where you go. Don’t hesitate either because Sling is currently offering new members 50% off their first month’s subscription — a deal you won’t want to miss!

Monday Night Football schedule 2022-23

