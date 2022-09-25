Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis pays tribute to ‘The Office’ with custom cleats in Week 3

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Gabe Davis — one of the most important offensive weapons in the Buffalo Bills‘ arsenal — was dealing with an ankle injury that had countless “Bills Mafia” loyalists worrying as to whether he’d be suiting up on Sunday.

Much to their delight, after Davis was ruled out in Week 2 against the Titans, the good news was delivered, and the young Bills playmaker was officially listed as active.

Along with that news came another pleasant surprise in Davis’ cleat game. It would be difficult to get any better than paying tribute to The Office by featuring the legend of Michael Scott, aka “Prison Mike” on one side and fierce rivals Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert buddying up on the other.

After seeing the excellent execution of the design, one can’t help but be eager to see what Davis has in store next, considering we’re only in Week 3.

Gabe Davis keeps upping the ante with his custom cleats, this time celebrating “The Office”

Davis kicked off Buffalo’s Week 1 demolition of the Los Angeles Rams by sporting a pair of outstanding custom set of cleats that paid homage to Peaky Blinders, featuring Tommy and Arthur Shelby alongside the very popular and always polarizing Alfie.

While that was an awesome nod to the Netflix hit, “The Office” speaks to a far and wider audience. It would hardly be surprising to learn that even Dolphins fans were standing and applauding upon seeing Michael Scott and the boys being celebrated in such a cool, prominent way.

If you find yourself wondering where the source of inspiration has come from when it comes to the specialized, 1-of-1 cleats, look no further than teammate Stefon Diggs. Buffalo’s go-to target has been one of the true kings of the custom cleat game for a while now and seemingly has yet to miss once.

Heck, while Davis was busy touting the Shelby brothers in Week 1, Diggs was up to his own typical greatness, showing out with cleats that flashed his strong appreciation for Ice Cube and classic comedy Next Friday.

Given how many games are left in the season, no one should be the least bit shocked if the dynamic duo of Davis and Diggs ends up finding a way to top this latest effort.

