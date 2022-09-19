Bills receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) ruled out vs. Titans

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis will miss Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury.

Davis was downgraded to out on Monday after previously being listed as questionable. He had four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Buffalo’s season-opening 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) was previously ruled out on Saturday. Also inactive for the Bills are defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) and four non-injured players — cornerback Cam Lewis, linebacker Baylon Spector, tight end Tommy Sweeney and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee), who was listed as questionable, is active for Buffalo.

Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir, a fifth-round pick out of Boise State, will be active for the first time with Davis out. Buffalo also activated defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer from the practice squad.

Tennessee’s inactives include three players previously ruled out for the game — running back Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (elbow).

Also inactive for the Titans are running back Julius Chestnut and linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

Receiver Kyle Philips (shoulder) is active for Tennessee. He was listed as questionable.

–Field Level Media