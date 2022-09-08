Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen throws first TD of 2022 NFL season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is considered one of the favorites to come away with the NFL MVP award this season. If what we saw from the former No. 7 overall pick to open the 2022 season against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday evening is any indication, he’s well on his way to accomplishing that feat.

Allen led his Bills down the field on a 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive, culminating in a 26-yard strike to Gabe Davis on third and one. It was absolutely surgical.

Related: Live NFL scores for Week 1

Allen completed all five of his passes for 58 yards and a score on that opening possession. He hit Stefon Diggs twice as well as Zack Moss, Devin Singletary and Davis once to put Buffalo up 7-0.

Gabe Davis is STILL a touchdown machine!



The first TD of the 2022 NFL season ✅ @gabedavis13_ @JoshAllenQB



📺: #BUFvsLAR on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LlxLdqcZb3 pic.twitter.com/DaW8ftyciz — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen, Gabe Davis connection continues to click

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Davis caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns in Buffalo’s overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s AFC Divisional Playoffs. It’s rather clear that these two are set to connect big time throughout the 2022 season. That touchdown is a prime example of this.

As for Josh Allen, he’s a favorite among NFL executives to come away with the top individual honor this season.

“He’s got everything around him that he needs—Buffalo might have the best roster in the league—and he’s set up for another massive season. There’s been enough growth as a passer where you’re encouraged.” Unnamed NFL executive on Josh Allen

Over the course of the past two seasons, Allen has put up north of 10,000 total yards with 87 total touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He’s already among the game’s best quarterbacks, and continues to show that on a never-ending loop.