FuboTV vs YouTube TV: Which Is Best

FuboTV and YouTube TV are live TV streaming services that provide access to a wide variety of live channels. Both services have a similar subscription model; users pay month-to-month with no contract commitment.

Replacing cable with either streaming service can save you money every month, and you don’t have to sacrifice access to your favorite shows. YouTube TV’s Base Plan offers 100-plus channels spanning live sports, news, and entertainment. FuboTV’s standard Pro plan starts with 124-plus channels, a host of Latino content, and an extensive slate of sports coverage.

When comparing FuboTV vs YouTube TV, YouTube TV has a clear advantage over FuboTV in the storage department. Subscribers get unlimited recording space and a nine-month expiration date with YouTube TV, while FuboTV’s best option is 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space with no expiration date.

As for price point, you can save a couple of bucks with YouTube TV — literally. YouTube TV costs $72.99 per month while FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month.

How to choose the best streaming service for you

Choosing between FuboTV and YouTube TV depends on your personal priorities. If you need to keep up to date with the four major sports leagues, a streaming service with a heavy sports package is your best bet. Fancy yourself a film buff? A comprehensive on-demand library is essential. Other factors to consider include which service offers the most value for your money, channel variety, available storage space, and possible add-ons to your subscription.

FuboTV and YouTube TV compared

FuboTV YouTube TV Plans 4 2 Channels 169+ 100+ On-Demand Library Yes Yes Add-Ons 22 5 Price $74.99+ $72.99 Free Trial Yes Yes Devices 10 at home

3 out-of-home 3

A deeper look into FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV comes with four channel packages starting with the Pro, which features 169-plus channels at $74.99 per month. The $84.99 monthly Elite plan offers 244-plus channels, 130-plus events in 4K, a Fubo Extra package with an additional 58 channels, and News Plus with an extra 12 channels. The Ultimate plan is the most expensive but also offers the most channels. You’ll get 288-plus channels with 130-plus events in 4K, plus a Fubo Extra package with 65 more channels. This plan also comes with SHOWTIME and NFL Redzone. Finally, the Latino plan offers 57-plus channels for $32.99 per month.

The Pro, Elite, and Ultimate packages have the added bonus of 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space. Another plus? Unlimited simultaneous streams on up to 10 supported devices at home. The Latino plan offers 250 hours of cloud DVR space and allows streaming on two devices.

Other premium add-ons include STARZ ($8.99 per month), Pantaya ($5.99), and MGM+ ($5.99). The SHOWTIME + STARZ + MGM+ combo package allows subscribers to save on ad-free viewing of three premium channels with over 10,000 titles for $19.99 a month.

FuboTV originally started in 2015 as a soccer-centric service, and its sports lineup is where it continues to shine. The streaming service features all the major professional sports leagues, like the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL, and an impressive college sports roster (SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12) across their own networks and the ESPN family of channels. And football continues to be well represented via add-ons for international sports fans. Fans should be able to find their regional sports networks (RSNs) on FuboTV, however depending on the number of RSNs in the area, a regional sports fee of $11 to $14 will appear on billing statements.

A deeper look into YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers 100-plus live channels for one set price of $72.99 per month. The plan features a comprehensive lineup including local channels ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC as well as CNN, BBC America, Disney Channel, TNT, TBS, and MSNBC. Spanish speakers have the option of a separate package with 28-plus channels, including ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, TyC Sports, and beIN SPORTS en Espanol for $34.99 per month.

The sports slate includes CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, the NFL Network, NBC Sports, and NBA TV. Considered a major coup for the streamer, the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels starting in the fall 2023 season. Subscribers to YouTube TV will be able to purchase the channel as an add on to the Base Plan.

For $10.99 a month, the Sports Plus package is an add-on to the Base Plan package and includes beIN SPORTS, Billiard TV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, NFL RedZone, Outside TV, PlayersTV, PokerGO, SportsGrid, Stadium, FanDuel TV, VSiN, Fight Network, and Impact Wrestling.

Unfortunately for baseball fans, Major League Baseball was unable to come to terms on a renewal with YouTube TV when the contract expired at the end of January 2023, so the MLB Network is no longer available on the streamer. All previous recordings from the channel were also lost to YouTube TV customers on the cloud DVR.

A YouTube TV subscription allows access to six accounts to share with family members or roommates within your household. Each user receives their own login, personalized recommendations, and an individual DVR library. The service includes unlimited DVR space, up to three simultaneous streams, and recordings storage for up to nine months.

FuboTV vs. YouTube TV: Which is cheaper?

YouTube TV offers one set plan at $72.99 monthly, while FuboTV’s entry-level Pro plan starts at $74.99. On average, that breaks down to approximately 60 cents per channel for FuboTV compared to about 73 cents per channel for a YouTube TV subscription.

Both services are contract-free with options to pause and cancel without penalty. Subscribers can pause or cancel their YouTube TV membership at any time and will continue to have access until the end of their billing period. Pausing a FuboTV subscription takes effect on the first day of the next billing cycle. During that time, FuboTV will retain a subscriber’s recordings, settings, and favorites. It’s worth noting that account pause is not available for annual subscriptions, and paid subscription cancellations will continue until the end of the current billing cycle.

Are streaming services worth it?

Live streaming services are a fantastic option for those who want to cut the cable cord and save money while still retaining access to great content. With FuboTV and YouTube TV, you get more than 100 live channels, plus on-demand content and the ability to DVR shows and live events. You can also add extras to your package to customize your subscription. These services also offer flexibility with the option to pause or cancel subscriptions penalty-free.

Final thoughts

FuboTV and YouTube TV both offer an array of news, entertainment, sports, and packages for Spanish-language speakers. YouTube TV offers many of the same stations as FuboTV but also carries TBS, TNT, and CNN, which are staples for some viewers. Another advantage is YouTube TV’s acquisition of NFL Sunday Ticket, which will move out-of-market Sunday afternoon games to the streamer.

Sports is where FuboTV thrives. The streaming service covers the major American sports leagues, the premier conferences in college sports, and a selection of Spanish sports stations, including ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, TyC Sports, and beIN SPORTS en Espanol. The starter Pro plan features more than 100 sporting events across FS1, NFL Network, beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, FS2, ESPN, SEC Network, ACC Network, and ESPN2.

FAQ

Can I watch regional sports networks on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t have Bally Sports Networks or other RSN options. You can watch any local games that air on local channels, such as NBC or FOX.

Does Fubo get local channels?

Yes. You can watch CBS, ABC, NBC, and FOX on FuboTV. Your exact channel lineup will depend on your zip code.

Does YouTube TV have as much 4K content as FuboTV?

No. FuboTV offers 130-plus events in 4K with the Elite plan or above. Meanwhile, YouTube TV only offers 4K coverage with Discovery, ESPN, FOX Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, Tastemade, and NBA TV. You’ll also need to pay for the 4K Plus add-on to get 4K content on YouTube TV, which is $5 per month for the first year and $10 per month thereafter.