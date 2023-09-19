Fantasy football waiver wire pickups: C.J. Stroud, Marvin Mims among top targets in Week 3

After a couple of weeks of action, the fantasy football waiver wire is stocked full of players who could help enhance fantasy football rosters as Week 3 approaches.

Is your current starting fantasy quarterback off to a slow start? Perhaps, your star wide receiver fell short of expectations. If your fantasy team needs help — amongst multiple player injuries — check out the best waiver wire pickups for NFL Week 3.

Fantasy football waiver wire Week 3: Quarterbacks

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Stroud has been a startable fantasy quarterback for back-to-back weeks, making him a top waiver wire add for Week 3. He last strung together a 384-yard performance with two TDs and outperformed many other fantasy QBs chosen in much earlier rounds in redraft leagues.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

A top fantasy football waiver wire priority in Week 3, Jones is likely out there for the taking. After laying an egg in Week 1, Jones sprung to life after totaling 380 yards and three touchdowns in his last game. He’ll next face a San Francisco secondary that gave up 307 passing yards and one TD to Matthew Stafford.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Mayfield is still hanging on your waiver wire, he should be rostered, at least in two-quarterback league formats. He impressively threw for 317 yards and one TD in his last game and has yet to throw an interception on the season. Mayfield’s chemistry with Mike Evans (6-171-1), this past Sunday, was smoking hot!

Fantasy football waiver wire Week 3: Running Backs

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

The season-ending injury Browns RB1 Nick Chubb suffered in Week 2 will have wide-ranging ramifications from a fantasy football lens. For now, Ford takes over as the Browns’ starter. He put up 131 total yards and a touchdown on 19 touches against Pittsburgh Monday night.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

If available, Williams is the best running back pickup on the fantasy football waiver wire in Week 3. That Rams backfield is all his, which was made apparent by the team inactivating Cam Akers on Sunday. He’s a fantasy dual-threat with his pass-catching capabilities.

Matt Breida, New York Giants

With Saquon Barkley slightly dinged up (ankle tweak), Breida is a smart Week 3 waiver wire pickup. With Barkley out Thursday night against San Francisco, Breida would be the RB to pick up the slack.

Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

Zack Moss is a top waiver wire pickup for Week 3 as the clear RB to lead the Colts’ backfield. Upon his 2023 debut, Moss tallied 107 yards and a touchdown, being the only running back on the Colts roster to score fantasy points in Week 2. This is definitely worth noting.

Craig Reynolds, Detroit Lions

With David Montgomery slated to miss two or three games (thigh bruise), Reynolds should see an increase in touches behind rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. He’s worth a deeper waiver wire claim for those already finding themselves short at the RB position.

Fantasy football waiver wire Week 3: Wide Receivers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos

Likely on tons of waiver wires, Mims is a top pickup at wide receiver. While Russell Wilson spread his targets around in Week 2, Mims caught both of his for a massive total of 113 yards and one touchdown. More fantasy production could be coming from Mims, as the Broncos can hardly ignore this young rookie’s talent.

Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions

Reynolds needs to be added from the waivers in Week 3 after another impactful fantasy performance. Throughout two games, Reynolds has racked up 146 yards and two touchdowns. With the aforementioned David Montgomery missing time, Reynolds should benefit.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Reed is a must-add waiver wire player in Week 3 if he’s still available. This rookie led all Packers receivers in targets (eight) on Sunday, resulting in 37 yards and an impressive two TDs. His involvement moving forward and chemistry with Jordan Love should only increase.

Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Dell is worth a waiver wire claim in Week 3 after garnering 10 targets (a team-high) in Week 2. From this, Dell recorded 72 yards and one touchdown. He’ll benefit from a fantasy standpoint with Noah Brown sidelined on IR.

Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs

After a dismal Week 1 performance, Skyy Moore may be on your waiver wire. If so, he’s a deeper pickup for those short-handed at the WR position. With Travis Kelce back in the mix, Moore was the top fantasy WR on the Chiefs’ roster in Week 2. This consisted of Moore recording 70 yards and one TD.

Fantasy football waiver wire week 3: Tight Ends

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry is the top waiver wire tight end in Week 3 and he should be rostered immediately. He’s thriving under the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, as showcased by his 108 yards and two touchdowns tabulated since Week 1. Don’t miss out!

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

I tooted LaPorta’s horn last week, and if he’s free on the Week 3 waiver wire, pick him up ASAP. He’s a startable fantasy tight end who throughout two games has caught 10-of-11 of his targets for 102 yards. Beat your league mates to the punch.