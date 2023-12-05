NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 14, including Joe Flacco and Ezekiel Elliott

After several weeks of action, the NFL fantasy football waiver wire is full of players who could help enhance fantasy football rosters as Week 14 approaches.

Is your current starting fantasy quarterback going down the wrong path? Perhaps, your star wide receiver keeps falling short of expectations. If your fantasy team needs help — amongst multiple player injuries — and two teams on a bye (Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders) check out the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for NFL Week 14.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Quarterbacks

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

It’s not pretty, but Joe Flacco tops the list of waiver wire quarterbacks for Week 14. He rubbed off the rust and proved to be efficient, passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns last week. That should cement his role as the Browns’ starter through the stretch of the season.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

If Derek Carr (concussion) cannot play, Winston will be under center in Week 14, making him worthy of a pickup off the Week 14 waiver wire. The Saints should continue to employ a pass-heavy offense which means Winston should rack up plenty of garbage time fantasy points.

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

With Kenny Pickett (ankle) out, those deeply scrounging for a QB or a super flex fill-in might be forced to pick up Trubisky off the Week 14 waiver wire. Hopefully, he can accomplish enough to gain some fantasy relevance on a short week when the Steelers host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Running Backs

Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots

Elliott is a top option on the Week 14 waiver wire as the new lead RB in New England. Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is expected to miss multiple games, providing Elliott with an increased role.

Tajae Spears, Tennessee Titans

If Derrick Henry cannot clear concussion protocol, Spears will take over as the top back in Week 14. Those who roster Henry or are scarce at RB will want to target Spears on the Week 14 waiver wire. Spears last recorded 88 total yards when called to duty.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

In deeper leagues, Gibson might be a waiver wire target for those who want to stash in over the Commanders’ bye week. If fellow starter Brian Robinson (hamstring) is not able to play in Week 15, Gibson will take the reigns.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Wide Receivers

Noah Brown, Houston Texans

With Tank Dell done for the season (fractured tibia), Brown should see an uptick in targets. Those struggling to fill a flex spot may want to grab Brown off the Week 14 waiver wire in the hope that Brown rekindles some of that spark he had over Weeks 9 and 10 when he compiled 325 yards and one touchdown.

DeVante Parker, New England Patriots

On a short week, Parker could see an increased role if Demario Douglas remains sidelined with a concussion. Parker last had his best fantasy performance since Week 1 when he was targeted nine times and recorded 64 yards. The Patriots should have to continue to throw plenty in their typical desperate attempts to put points on the board.

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns

Elijah Moore will be a popular Week 14 waiver wire target with the concussion bug also biting at Amari Cooper last Sunday. Moore took advantage of his increased opportunities and racked up a season-high 83 yards from 12 targets.

Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys

If Cooks is still out there for the taking, pick him up ahead of his matchup against Philadelphia. The Eagles currently give up the most fantasy points to wide receivers. The upside here is clear providing Dak Prescott hurls a few targets Cooks’ way.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Tight Ends

Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans

With Dalton Schultz out with a hamstring injury, Jordan took advantage and produced 64 yards while playing in 75% of the Texans’ snaps. If Schultz can’t return in Week 14, look for the Texans to continue to keep Jordan involved. Those short-handed at tight end could do worse.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Kraft should be highly targeted on the Week 14 waiver wire if he’s there for the claiming. He last received a career-high six targets for which made three catches for 37 yards. And the week previous to this, Kraft scored his first TD. He’s evolving into quite the handy fantasy tight end for those who are out of other options.