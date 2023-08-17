fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 17, 2023

NFL bye weeks: Every week and team covered

NFL bye weeks are important for diehard fans and fantasy football players to know. If you’re solely into watching your favorite team play, planning to do something the weekend they are off makes sense.

From a fantasy football standpoint, you must know when certain teams have off in order to set your rosters. Heading into the 2023 NFL season, we provide you with information on this and a whole lot more below by looking at the 2023 NFL bye weeks schedule.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

What NFL teams have a bye week in Week 5?

nfl bye weeks
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 is when the first group of teams get some time off. This season will see the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers get the first week off.

NFL Week 6 byes

  • Green Bay Packers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Week 7 byes

  • Carolina Panthers
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Houston Texans
  • New York Jets
  • Tennessee Titans

NFL Week 8 byes

  • None

NFL Week 9 byes

  • Denver Broncos
  • Detroit Lions
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • San Francisco 49ers

Related: 2023 NFL schedule

NFL Week 10 byes

nfl bye weeks
Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Week 11 byes

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints

NFL Week 12 byes

  • None

NFL Week 13 byes

nfl bye weeks
Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Chicago Bears
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New York Giants

NFL Week 14 byes

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Washington Commanders
2023 NFL Power Rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams before Week 1
Also Read:
2023 NFL Power Rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams before Week 1

2023 NFL bye weeks by team

TeamWeek
Arizona Cardinals14
Atlanta Falcons11
Baltimore Ravens13
Buffalo Bills13
Carolina Panthers7
Chicago Bears13
Cincinnati Bengals7
Cleveland Browns5
Dallas Cowboys7
Denver Broncos9
Detroit Lions9
Green Bay Packers6
Houston Texans7
Indianapolis Colts11
Jacksonville Jaguars9
Kansas City Chiefs10
Miami Dolphins10
Minnesota Vikings13
New England Patriots11
New Orleans Saints11
New York Giants13
New York Jets7
Las Vegas Raiders13
Los Angeles Chargers5
Los Angeles Rams10
Philadelphia Eagles10
Pittsburgh Steelers6
San Francisco 49ers9
Seattle Seahawks5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers5
Tennessee Titans7
Washington Commanders14

NFL bye week history

Back in 1990, the NFL implemented its first ever bye week. Initially, the NFL schedule was represented by a 16-game slate in 17 weeks when this change was made.

Before moving to a 17-game, 18-week schedule in 2021, there were two byes for each team on multiple occasions. The first one happened back in 1993. Following the September 11 terrorist attacks during the 2001 NFL season, the league gave each team a bye, too.

FAQ about NFL bye weeks

  • What NFL teams have a bye week this week? None.
  • When do NFL bye weeks start in the NFL? Week 5.
  • How many bye weeks are in the NFL? A total of 8 with each team having one week off. No teams are off in Weeks 8 and 12.
  • When is the last bye week in the NFL? Week 14

Written by experts, for sports fans who want a FREE daily newsletter worth reading. Get Sportsnaut First today!