NFL bye weeks: Every week and team covered

NFL bye weeks are important for diehard fans and fantasy football players to know. If you’re solely into watching your favorite team play, planning to do something the weekend they are off makes sense.

From a fantasy football standpoint, you must know when certain teams have off in order to set your rosters. Heading into the 2023 NFL season, we provide you with information on this and a whole lot more below by looking at the 2023 NFL bye weeks schedule.

What NFL teams have a bye week in Week 5?

Week 5 is when the first group of teams get some time off. This season will see the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers get the first week off.

NFL Week 6 byes

Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Week 7 byes

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Tennessee Titans

NFL Week 8 byes

None

NFL Week 9 byes

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers

NFL Week 10 byes

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Week 11 byes

Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

NFL Week 12 byes

None

NFL Week 13 byes

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

NFL Week 14 byes

Arizona Cardinals

Washington Commanders

2023 NFL bye weeks by team

Team Week Arizona Cardinals 14 Atlanta Falcons 11 Baltimore Ravens 13 Buffalo Bills 13 Carolina Panthers 7 Chicago Bears 13 Cincinnati Bengals 7 Cleveland Browns 5 Dallas Cowboys 7 Denver Broncos 9 Detroit Lions 9 Green Bay Packers 6 Houston Texans 7 Indianapolis Colts 11 Jacksonville Jaguars 9 Kansas City Chiefs 10 Miami Dolphins 10 Minnesota Vikings 13 New England Patriots 11 New Orleans Saints 11 New York Giants 13 New York Jets 7 Las Vegas Raiders 13 Los Angeles Chargers 5 Los Angeles Rams 10 Philadelphia Eagles 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 6 San Francisco 49ers 9 Seattle Seahawks 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 Tennessee Titans 7 Washington Commanders 14

NFL bye week history

Back in 1990, the NFL implemented its first ever bye week. Initially, the NFL schedule was represented by a 16-game slate in 17 weeks when this change was made.

Before moving to a 17-game, 18-week schedule in 2021, there were two byes for each team on multiple occasions. The first one happened back in 1993. Following the September 11 terrorist attacks during the 2001 NFL season, the league gave each team a bye, too.

FAQ about NFL bye weeks

What NFL teams have a bye week this week? None.

When do NFL bye weeks start in the NFL? Week 5.

How many bye weeks are in the NFL? A total of 8 with each team having one week off. No teams are off in Weeks 8 and 12.