NFL bye weeks: Every week and team covered

NFL bye weeks are important for diehard fans and fantasy football players to know. If you’re solely into watching your favorite team play, planning to do something the weekend they are off makes sense.
From a fantasy football standpoint, you must know when certain teams have off in order to set your rosters. Heading into the 2023 NFL season, we provide you with information on this and a whole lot more below by looking at the 2023 NFL bye weeks schedule.
What NFL teams have a bye week in Week 5?
Week 5 is when the first group of teams get some time off. This season will see the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers get the first week off.
NFL Week 6 byes
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Week 7 byes
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
NFL Week 8 byes
- None
NFL Week 9 byes
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- San Francisco 49ers
NFL Week 10 byes
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Week 11 byes
- Atlanta Falcons
- Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
NFL Week 12 byes
- None
NFL Week 13 byes
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Chicago Bears
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Minnesota Vikings
- New York Giants
NFL Week 14 byes
- Arizona Cardinals
- Washington Commanders
2023 NFL bye weeks by team
|Team
|Week
|Arizona Cardinals
|14
|Atlanta Falcons
|11
|Baltimore Ravens
|13
|Buffalo Bills
|13
|Carolina Panthers
|7
|Chicago Bears
|13
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|Denver Broncos
|9
|Detroit Lions
|9
|Green Bay Packers
|6
|Houston Texans
|7
|Indianapolis Colts
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|9
|Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|Miami Dolphins
|10
|Minnesota Vikings
|13
|New England Patriots
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|11
|New York Giants
|13
|New York Jets
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|10
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|Tennessee Titans
|7
|Washington Commanders
|14
NFL bye week history
Back in 1990, the NFL implemented its first ever bye week. Initially, the NFL schedule was represented by a 16-game slate in 17 weeks when this change was made.
Before moving to a 17-game, 18-week schedule in 2021, there were two byes for each team on multiple occasions. The first one happened back in 1993. Following the September 11 terrorist attacks during the 2001 NFL season, the league gave each team a bye, too.
FAQ about NFL bye weeks
- What NFL teams have a bye week this week? None.
- When do NFL bye weeks start in the NFL? Week 5.
- How many bye weeks are in the NFL? A total of 8 with each team having one week off. No teams are off in Weeks 8 and 12.
- When is the last bye week in the NFL? Week 14
