Report: Titans RB Derrick Henry in concussion protocol

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is in concussion protocol, ESPN reported Monday.

Henry left Sunday’s 31-28 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter and did not return.

The Titans (4-8) return to action next Monday night against the host Miami Dolphins (9-3).

Henry, 29, rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns before exiting Sunday’s setback against the Colts.

The two-time NFL rushing king has rushed for 841 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games this season.

–Field Level Media