Reports: Texans WR Tank Dell has fractured fibula, out for season

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured fibula on Sunday, NFL Network and ESPN reported.

Dell sustained the scary injury during the third quarter of Houston’s 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos. His leg was caught in a pile of players as he went to the ground while blocking on a touchdown run.

Dell could not walk on the leg and was carted off the field.

The rookie had 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns over 11 games (nine starts). The third-round draft pick who played his college ball at Houston had developed a bond with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“You see your brother put in so much work to be so helpful — one thing I’ll tell you, he’s very unselfish — and to see him go out like that, the NFL is tough, man. It’s tough,” Stroud said.

–Field Level Media