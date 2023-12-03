fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best, QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit

December 3, 2023

The 2023 fantasy football regular season is nearly over and the fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner. As we head down the stretch, it’s time to dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings.

Fortunately, we’ve reached that point in the fantasy season where the bye weeks aren’t really an issue anymore. The Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals are on bye, but those absences won’t influence fantasy lineups too much.

Related: 2023 NFL power rankings

Let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings. Matchup previews for the top 15 players at each of our positional fantasy rankings will be provided throughout the week.

Week 14 fantasy QB rankings

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
RankPlayerOpponent
1Tua Tagovailoavs Titans
2Patrick Mahomesvs Bills
3Dak Prescottvs Eagles
4Jalen Hurts@ Cowboys
5Josh Allen@ Chiefs
6Lamar Jacksonvs Rams
7Brock Purdyvs Seahawks
8Justin Fieldsvs Lions
9Trevor Lawrence@ Browns
10Justin Herbertvs Broncos
11C.J. Stroud@ Jets
12Jared Goff@ Bears
13Russell Wilson@ Chargers
14Gardner Minshew@ Bengals
15Baker Mayfield@ Falcons
16Matthew Stafford@ Ravens
17Geno Smith@ 49ers
18Desmond Riddervs Buccaneers
19Jordan Love@ Giants
20Tommy DeVitovs Packers
Heisman Watch 2023: Final Heisman Trophy rankings, predicting winner and latest Heisman odds
Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2023: Final Heisman Trophy rankings, predicting winner and latest Heisman odds

Week 14 fantasy RB rankings

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
RankPlayerMatchup
1Christian McCaffreyvs Seahawks
2Travis Etienne@ Browns
3Isiah Pachecovs Bills
4Saquon Barkleyvs Packers
5De’Von Achanavs Titans
6Alvin Kamaravs Panthers
7Josh Jacobsvs Vikings
8D’Andre Swift@ Cowboys
9Tony Pollardvs Eagles
10Kyren Williams@ Ravens
11Bijan Robinsonvs Buccaneers
12Javonte Williams@ Chargers
12Zack Mossvs Bengals
13James Cook@ Chargers
14Derrick Henry@ Dolphins
15David Montgomery@ Bears
16Austin Ekelervs Broncos
17Jahmyr Gibbs@ Bears
18Kenneth Walker III (Q – Oblique)@ 49ers
19Chuba Hubbard@ Saints
20Raheem Mostertvs Titans
21AJ Dillon@ Giants
22Gus Edwardsvs Rams
23Alexander Mattison@ Raiders
24Rachaad White@ Falcons
25Jaylen Warrenvs Patriots
26Dameon Pierce@ Jets
27Najee Harrisvs Steelers
28Breece Hallvs Texans
29Khalil Herbertvs Lions
30Ezekiel Elliott@ Steelers
Fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR, 6 points per touchdown, 4 points per pass TD
College Football Playoff 2023-’24: Final CFP rankings, CFP Semifinal predictions
Also Read:
College Football Playoff 2023-’24: Final CFP rankings, CFP Semifinal predictions

Week 14 fantasy WR rankings

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
RankPlayerMatchup
1Tyreek Hillvs Titans
2CeeDee Lambvs Eagles
3A.J. Brown@ Cowboys
4Stefon Diggs@ Chiefs
5Justin Jefferson @ Raiders
6Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Bears
7D.J. Moorevs Lions
8Mike Evans@ Falcons
9Michael Pittman Jr.@ Bengals
10Jaylen Waddlevs Titans
11DeVonta Smith@ Cowboys
12Ja’Marr Chasevs Colts
13Chris Olavevs Panthers
14Brandon Aiyukvs Seahawks
15Davante Adamsvs Vikings
16Deebo Samuelvs Seahawks
17Keenan Allenvs Broncos
18Cooper Kupp@ Ravens
19Nico Collins@ Jets
20DK Metcalf@ 49ers
21Zay Flowersvs Rams
22Tyler Lockett@ 49ers
23Puka Nacua@ Ravens
24Courtland Sutton@ Chargers
25Rashee Ricevs Bills
26Calvin Ridley@ Browns
27Christian Watson@ Giants
28Christian Kirk@ Browns
29DeAndre Hopkins@ Dolphins
30Drake Londonvs Buccaneers
Fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR, 6 points per touchdown, 4 points per pass TD

Week 14 fantasy TE rankings

NFL: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
RankPlayerOpponent
1Travis Kelcevs Bills
2George Kittlevs Seahawks
3Sam LaPorta@ Bears
4T.J. Hockenson@ Raiders
5Dallas Goedert (Q – Arm)@ Cowboys
6Jake Fergusonvs Eagles
7Dalton Kincaid@ Chiefs
8Taysom Hillvs Panthers
9Evan Engram@ Browns
10Dalton Schultz@ Jets
11Isaiah Likelyvs Rams
12Hunter Henry@ Steelers
13Cole Kmetvs Lions
14David Njokuvs Jaguars
15Chigoziem Okonkwo@ Dolphins
16Pat Freiermuthvs Patriots
17Tucker Kraft@ Giants
18Kyle Pittsvs Buccaneers
19Michael Mayervs Vikings
20Cade Otton@ Falcons

Related: Best tight ends of all time

Best fantasy defenses for Week 14

You can check out our D/ST rankings for Week 14, with evaluations on the top matchups, below.

2023 NFL defense rankings: Eagles and Steelers drop, Week 14 fantasy defense rankings
Also Read:
2023 NFL defense rankings: Eagles and Steelers drop, Week 14 fantasy defense rankings

Week 14 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy kickers this week

Dive into our fantasy kicker rankings for the upcoming week below. Kicker rankings are released on Monday this week.

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings 2023: Best and worst NFL kickers right now
Also Read:
Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings 2023: Week 14 fantasy K rankings, best and worst NFL kickers
Share: 