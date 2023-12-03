Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best, QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit

The 2023 fantasy football regular season is nearly over and the fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner. As we head down the stretch, it’s time to dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings.
Fortunately, we’ve reached that point in the fantasy season where the bye weeks aren’t really an issue anymore. The Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals are on bye, but those absences won’t influence fantasy lineups too much.
Related: 2023 NFL power rankings
Let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings. Matchup previews for the top 15 players at each of our positional fantasy rankings will be provided throughout the week.
Week 14 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Tua Tagovailoa
|vs Titans
|2
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs Bills
|3
|Dak Prescott
|vs Eagles
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Cowboys
|5
|Josh Allen
|@ Chiefs
|6
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Rams
|7
|Brock Purdy
|vs Seahawks
|8
|Justin Fields
|vs Lions
|9
|Trevor Lawrence
|@ Browns
|10
|Justin Herbert
|vs Broncos
|11
|C.J. Stroud
|@ Jets
|12
|Jared Goff
|@ Bears
|13
|Russell Wilson
|@ Chargers
|14
|Gardner Minshew
|@ Bengals
|15
|Baker Mayfield
|@ Falcons
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|@ Ravens
|17
|Geno Smith
|@ 49ers
|18
|Desmond Ridder
|vs Buccaneers
|19
|Jordan Love
|@ Giants
|20
|Tommy DeVito
|vs Packers
Week 14 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|vs Seahawks
|2
|Travis Etienne
|@ Browns
|3
|Isiah Pacheco
|vs Bills
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Packers
|5
|De’Von Achana
|vs Titans
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|vs Panthers
|7
|Josh Jacobs
|vs Vikings
|8
|D’Andre Swift
|@ Cowboys
|9
|Tony Pollard
|vs Eagles
|10
|Kyren Williams
|@ Ravens
|11
|Bijan Robinson
|vs Buccaneers
|12
|Javonte Williams
|@ Chargers
|12
|Zack Moss
|vs Bengals
|13
|James Cook
|@ Chargers
|14
|Derrick Henry
|@ Dolphins
|15
|David Montgomery
|@ Bears
|16
|Austin Ekeler
|vs Broncos
|17
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ Bears
|18
|Kenneth Walker III (Q – Oblique)
|@ 49ers
|19
|Chuba Hubbard
|@ Saints
|20
|Raheem Mostert
|vs Titans
|21
|AJ Dillon
|@ Giants
|22
|Gus Edwards
|vs Rams
|23
|Alexander Mattison
|@ Raiders
|24
|Rachaad White
|@ Falcons
|25
|Jaylen Warren
|vs Patriots
|26
|Dameon Pierce
|@ Jets
|27
|Najee Harris
|vs Steelers
|28
|Breece Hall
|vs Texans
|29
|Khalil Herbert
|vs Lions
|30
|Ezekiel Elliott
|@ Steelers
Week 14 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|vs Titans
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs Eagles
|3
|A.J. Brown
|@ Cowboys
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|@ Chiefs
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|@ Raiders
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ Bears
|7
|D.J. Moore
|vs Lions
|8
|Mike Evans
|@ Falcons
|9
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|@ Bengals
|10
|Jaylen Waddle
|vs Titans
|11
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Cowboys
|12
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs Colts
|13
|Chris Olave
|vs Panthers
|14
|Brandon Aiyuk
|vs Seahawks
|15
|Davante Adams
|vs Vikings
|16
|Deebo Samuel
|vs Seahawks
|17
|Keenan Allen
|vs Broncos
|18
|Cooper Kupp
|@ Ravens
|19
|Nico Collins
|@ Jets
|20
|DK Metcalf
|@ 49ers
|21
|Zay Flowers
|vs Rams
|22
|Tyler Lockett
|@ 49ers
|23
|Puka Nacua
|@ Ravens
|24
|Courtland Sutton
|@ Chargers
|25
|Rashee Rice
|vs Bills
|26
|Calvin Ridley
|@ Browns
|27
|Christian Watson
|@ Giants
|28
|Christian Kirk
|@ Browns
|29
|DeAndre Hopkins
|@ Dolphins
|30
|Drake London
|vs Buccaneers
Week 14 fantasy TE rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Travis Kelce
|vs Bills
|2
|George Kittle
|vs Seahawks
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|@ Bears
|4
|T.J. Hockenson
|@ Raiders
|5
|Dallas Goedert (Q – Arm)
|@ Cowboys
|6
|Jake Ferguson
|vs Eagles
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|@ Chiefs
|8
|Taysom Hill
|vs Panthers
|9
|Evan Engram
|@ Browns
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|@ Jets
|11
|Isaiah Likely
|vs Rams
|12
|Hunter Henry
|@ Steelers
|13
|Cole Kmet
|vs Lions
|14
|David Njoku
|vs Jaguars
|15
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|@ Dolphins
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs Patriots
|17
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Giants
|18
|Kyle Pitts
|vs Buccaneers
|19
|Michael Mayer
|vs Vikings
|20
|Cade Otton
|@ Falcons
Related: Best tight ends of all time
Best fantasy defenses for Week 14
You can check out our D/ST rankings for Week 14, with evaluations on the top matchups, below.
Week 14 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy kickers this week
Dive into our fantasy kicker rankings for the upcoming week below. Kicker rankings are released on Monday this week.