Week 14 fantasy rankings: Best, QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit

The 2023 fantasy football regular season is nearly over and the fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner. As we head down the stretch, it’s time to dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings.

Fortunately, we’ve reached that point in the fantasy season where the bye weeks aren’t really an issue anymore. The Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals are on bye, but those absences won’t influence fantasy lineups too much.

Let’s dive into our Week 14 fantasy rankings. Matchup previews for the top 15 players at each of our positional fantasy rankings will be provided throughout the week.

Week 14 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Tua Tagovailoa vs Titans 2 Patrick Mahomes vs Bills 3 Dak Prescott vs Eagles 4 Jalen Hurts @ Cowboys 5 Josh Allen @ Chiefs 6 Lamar Jackson vs Rams 7 Brock Purdy vs Seahawks 8 Justin Fields vs Lions 9 Trevor Lawrence @ Browns 10 Justin Herbert vs Broncos 11 C.J. Stroud @ Jets 12 Jared Goff @ Bears 13 Russell Wilson @ Chargers 14 Gardner Minshew @ Bengals 15 Baker Mayfield @ Falcons 16 Matthew Stafford @ Ravens 17 Geno Smith @ 49ers 18 Desmond Ridder vs Buccaneers 19 Jordan Love @ Giants 20 Tommy DeVito vs Packers

Week 14 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Christian McCaffrey vs Seahawks 2 Travis Etienne @ Browns 3 Isiah Pacheco vs Bills 4 Saquon Barkley vs Packers 5 De’Von Achana vs Titans 6 Alvin Kamara vs Panthers 7 Josh Jacobs vs Vikings 8 D’Andre Swift @ Cowboys 9 Tony Pollard vs Eagles 10 Kyren Williams @ Ravens 11 Bijan Robinson vs Buccaneers 12 Javonte Williams @ Chargers 12 Zack Moss vs Bengals 13 James Cook @ Chargers 14 Derrick Henry @ Dolphins 15 David Montgomery @ Bears 16 Austin Ekeler vs Broncos 17 Jahmyr Gibbs @ Bears 18 Kenneth Walker III (Q – Oblique) @ 49ers 19 Chuba Hubbard @ Saints 20 Raheem Mostert vs Titans 21 AJ Dillon @ Giants 22 Gus Edwards vs Rams 23 Alexander Mattison @ Raiders 24 Rachaad White @ Falcons 25 Jaylen Warren vs Patriots 26 Dameon Pierce @ Jets 27 Najee Harris vs Steelers 28 Breece Hall vs Texans 29 Khalil Herbert vs Lions 30 Ezekiel Elliott @ Steelers Fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR, 6 points per touchdown, 4 points per pass TD

Week 14 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Tyreek Hill vs Titans 2 CeeDee Lamb vs Eagles 3 A.J. Brown @ Cowboys 4 Stefon Diggs @ Chiefs 5 Justin Jefferson @ Raiders 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Bears 7 D.J. Moore vs Lions 8 Mike Evans @ Falcons 9 Michael Pittman Jr. @ Bengals 10 Jaylen Waddle vs Titans 11 DeVonta Smith @ Cowboys 12 Ja’Marr Chase vs Colts 13 Chris Olave vs Panthers 14 Brandon Aiyuk vs Seahawks 15 Davante Adams vs Vikings 16 Deebo Samuel vs Seahawks 17 Keenan Allen vs Broncos 18 Cooper Kupp @ Ravens 19 Nico Collins @ Jets 20 DK Metcalf @ 49ers 21 Zay Flowers vs Rams 22 Tyler Lockett @ 49ers 23 Puka Nacua @ Ravens 24 Courtland Sutton @ Chargers 25 Rashee Rice vs Bills 26 Calvin Ridley @ Browns 27 Christian Watson @ Giants 28 Christian Kirk @ Browns 29 DeAndre Hopkins @ Dolphins 30 Drake London vs Buccaneers Fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR, 6 points per touchdown, 4 points per pass TD

Week 14 fantasy TE rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Travis Kelce vs Bills 2 George Kittle vs Seahawks 3 Sam LaPorta @ Bears 4 T.J. Hockenson @ Raiders 5 Dallas Goedert (Q – Arm) @ Cowboys 6 Jake Ferguson vs Eagles 7 Dalton Kincaid @ Chiefs 8 Taysom Hill vs Panthers 9 Evan Engram @ Browns 10 Dalton Schultz @ Jets 11 Isaiah Likely vs Rams 12 Hunter Henry @ Steelers 13 Cole Kmet vs Lions 14 David Njoku vs Jaguars 15 Chigoziem Okonkwo @ Dolphins 16 Pat Freiermuth vs Patriots 17 Tucker Kraft @ Giants 18 Kyle Pitts vs Buccaneers 19 Michael Mayer vs Vikings 20 Cade Otton @ Falcons

Best fantasy defenses for Week 14

You can check out our D/ST rankings for Week 14, with evaluations on the top matchups, below.

Week 14 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy kickers this week

Dive into our fantasy kicker rankings for the upcoming week below. Kicker rankings are released on Monday this week.