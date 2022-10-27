3 ideal David Montgomery trade scenarios from the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery finds himself on the block ahead of next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

There’s several reasons for the veteran’s presence on the block. He’s slated to become a free agent next March. The rebuilding Bears also like what they have in young running back Khalil Herbert, who has actually outperformed Montgomery this season.

With that said, there’s going to be a strong market for a young back in Montgomery who tallied north of 1,000 total yards in each of his first three seasons ahead of the 2022 campaign. Below, we look at three ideal David Montgomery trade scenarios from the Bears.

Kansas City Chiefs bring in David Montgomery

In what can’t be considered too much of a surprise, Kansas City has been linked to running backs leading up to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The team actually gave rookie Isiah Pacheco the start over an inconsistent Clyde Edwards-Helaire last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

David Montgomery contract: $2.79 million base salary in 2022; free agent in 2023

As you can see, Montgomery’s salary wouldn’t have too much of an impact on the cash-strapped Chiefs. In fact, he’d cost a mere $1.6 million against the cap. Even if it is as a rental, sending a third-round pick and change to Chicago for Montgomery would be a solid win-now move for the championship contenders.

Miami Dolphins pry star running back from the Chicago Bears

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel fancies himself a certain type of running back. That is to say, someone who can be a dual threat out of the backfield. Raheem Mostert has provided that with 482 total yards at a clip of 4.9 yards per touch through seven games.

With that said, Miami can’t rely on the injury-plagued Mostert remaining healthy. It also has no one of real substance behind him on the depth chart due to Chase Edmonds’ early-season struggles. Montgomery would solve both of these issues.

David Montgomery stats (2022): 308 rushing yards, 4.0 yards per rush, 10 catches, 113 receiving yards, 421 total yards, 2 TD

Miami can offer up a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a future late-round selection to pry Montgomery from the Bears. It would be a win-win for both sides. For Miami, imagine a skill-position grouping consisting of Montgomery, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That would be all sorts of sexy.

Baltimore Ravens go big-game hunting with David Montgomery

Former Ravens second-round pick J.K. Dobbins just can’t stay healthy. The Ohio State product is once again sidelined to a knee injury after missing the entire 2021 campaign due to a torn ACL. In his stead, Gus Edwards is getting the start.

We understand full well that the Ravens have a dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson. He helps in the run game. But finding someone who can both shoulder the load in the backfield and provide another target for Jackson in the passing game makes sense. After all, David Montgomery averaged 40 receptions in his first three NFL season.

In return, the Bears are able to pick up a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Perhaps, it also demands a young player in return with wide receiver Tylan Wallace being an option for a team that lacks true pass-catching talent for Justin Fields to excel under center. It almost makes too much sense for the Chicago Bears as the team looks to do something for Mr. Fields.