5 possible Kansas City Chiefs trade targets at the Nov. 1 deadline, including Robert Quinn

Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again serious title contenders in 2022, and that means Andy Reid and the brass could feel adding one or two more key pieces to the roster could be what helps bring another Super Bowl to Missouri.

The Chiefs are tied for the second-best record in the AFC and the top spot in the AFC West. There is no doubt that Patrick Mahomes and his squad are a formidable group that could go deep in the postseason. However, their Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills showed that there is still at least one team in the conference that is just a bit better.

Related: NFL offense – Find out who we feel are the top five offenses in the NFL after Week 6

Josh Allen and the Bills are a force in the conference because not only can they rack up points on the scoreboard, but they have a defense that can hold those leads. The Chiefs need to do more to balance their squad and strengthen their chances of reaching the big game. With that in mind, here are five possible impact players the Kansas City Chiefs could target before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

David Montgomery, running back

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, the Chicago Bears are headed to another losing season as they sit at 2-4 after Week 6. It means that the team should be in sell mode as the league closes in on the trade deadline. One player that could be available, and the Chiefs could find intriguing, is running back David Montgomery. With Khalil Herbert having a strong season so far, Mongomery is expendable just two years removed from a 1,000+ yard rushing performance.

As great as the Chiefs’ offense has been, their running game has never been a strong point. Adding a dual-threat talent like Montgomery could make the Kansas City O more balanced and that much scarier. Mahomes having a reason to respect his play-action fake even more is terrifying.

DJ Moore, wide receiver

Another team that has already shown they are in sell-off mode is the Carolina Panthers. After the firing of head coach Matt Rhule the team is looking to next season and showed it when they shipped off their best offensive player Christian McCaffrey on Thursday. And there is already serious interest in their next best weapon on offense, wide receiver DJ Moore.

While his numbers have suffered in 2022 with Baker Mayfield at QB, there is no denying how talented the 25-year-old is after three straight 1,100+ yard seasons. Odell Beckham, Jr. has already been a rumored free agent target for the Chiefs. But considering the fact that they have the draft assets to make a big swing for Moore, the Panthers star is much more of a sure bet to make an impact with Beckham, Jr. returning from a second torn ACL.

Antonio Gibson, running back

Washington Commanders back Antonio Gibson lost his starting role to rookie Brian Robinson last week. This means Washington is probably open to the idea of trading the player that rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2021. While he is not the caliber of player Montgomery is, he would still be a very nice addition to the Chiefs’ rushing attack and come at a far cheaper cost than the Bears’ RB.

Robert Quinn, defensive end

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the Bears, three-time Pro Bowler Robert Quinn could be on the trade market over the next week. As mentioned before, Chicago is in a place where they need to acquire assets for its ongoing rebuild. After racking up 18.5 sacks in 2021, Quinn is having a big time down year with only one sack after five games this season.

The Chiefs’ defense has been solid in 2022, but defending the pass remains an issue. Quinn would offer the serious pass-rushing threat they desperately need, and they have the draft capital to make a deal happen. Currently, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed leads the team in sacks with three. That is pretty bad for a Super Bowl contender.

Sidney Jones, cornerback

If the Chiefs can’t add an impact pass rusher before the NFL trade deadline, they could look to bolster their secondary, and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Sidney Jones should be an option. With the team having three developing cornerbacks they have given more time to, Jones has been a healthy scratch in recent games and could be up for grabs.

The 2017 second-round pick only has a base salary of $1.6 million and is coming off a strong season after having career highs in starts (11), tackles (66), and passes defended (10) in 2021. While he may not be a game changer, he would be a worthwhile addition to an area of need at a very affordable rate.