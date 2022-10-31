Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals new approach to NFL trade deadline after Week 8 win

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sparked frustration a few weeks ago when he downplayed any speculation that the franchise would be active at the NFL trade deadline. Now coming off a Week 8 victory, the mindset in Dallas has seemingly changed.

Jones’ comments came after a Sunday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, when Cooper Rush struggled in his final start and the Cowboys looked inferior to their NFC East rival. With Dak Prescott returning from injury, Jones seemed to view the star quarterback’s return as the only significant addition the team would make.

Two weeks later and with Dallas heading into its bye, Jones now views things very differently. With less than 48 hours remaining until the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, the Cowboys are 6-2 and it seems they could now be aggressive buyers as they look to make a Super Bowl push.

Speaking to Kevin Gray Jr. of 105.3 The Fan, Jones expressed a willingness to trade future draft picks for win-now talent and made it clear he is ready to go for it with this team.

“When if I have a chance to do something that would be interpreted but real meat on the bone of going for it, then I would do that. I feel that good about our chances here. I would do that. Yeah, and I’d give up some future currency to go for it.” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the team’s approach to the NFL trade deadline

It’s a reasonable approach to take based on the upward trajectory of the team. Prescott is starting to settle in, performing more like a top-10 quarterback who can carry this team at times. Combine it with an electric rushing attack and one of the best defenses in the NFL, there’s more than enough to make a run in the NFC.

Dallas will have to navigate its way around the NFL salary cap as it’s currently just $6.9 million under the ceiling. While it could restructure contracts to create more flexibility, it would result in further reducing the team’s limited cap space in 2023 ($14.3 million).

Dallas Cowboys’ future draft picks

2023: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th 2024: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

In terms of team needs, the loss of slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis created a new hole defensively. It’s among the positions the Cowboys could address, along with the possibility of adding a reliable No. 3 receiver.

While Dallas acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, its run defense is still a glaring problem. There are a few potential options being floated in NFL trade rumors that could help shore up the Cowboys’ inability to stop the run.

Even if Stephen and Jerry Jones acquire contributors rather than making a big splash with a blockbuster trade, the right additions could put the Cowboys right on par with the Eagles.