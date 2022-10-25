3 Dallas Cowboys trade targets to strengthen Super Bowl aspirations

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys overcame the Dak Prescott injury early in the 2022 NFL season, winning games with outstanding defense and a strong rushing attack. Now that Prescott is back and the NFL trade deadline is approaching, they can focus on taking the next step into Super Bowl contention.

While the Cowboys’ roster is strong, especially in comparison to a majority of the NFC, there are areas for improvement. Tyron Smith isn’t returning until December, at the earliest, creating a weakness at left guard with rookie Tyler Smith filling in at left tackle.

Related: Dallas Cowboys schedule

Dallas could also stand to benefit from upgrading at wide receiver and there are a few areas of improvement to be made defensively. Naturally, addressing those weaknesses comes down to what the front office is willing to move and who is available by the Nov. 1 deadline.

Keeping all of that in mind, let’s examine three potential trade targets who could help the Dallas Cowboys become a Super Bowl contender.

Related: Dallas Cowboys break Into NFL offense rankings

Elijah Moore offers depth, upside to Dallas Cowboys’ offense

Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a promising rookie season with the New York Jets, Elijah Moore now finds himself on the outside looking in. He is quickly becoming a forgotten piece of the Jets’ passing attack, already stuck on a team that has run the football on 55.6% of its plays in the last three weeks.

Related: Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones defends Daniel Snyder

While Moore wants out, convincing the Jets’ front office to move him is the true hurdle in negotiations. New York invested the 34th overall pick into Moore just a year go and this trade value will likely still be a Day 2 pick.

Dallas Cowboys trade: 2023 conditional third-round pick

2023 conditional third-round pick New York Jets trade: Elijah Moore

Moore, who tested in the 90th percentile for athleticism, can operate out of the slot for Dallas. From Week 8-13 in his rookie season, he averaged 76.5 receiving yards per game with 13.5 yards per catch and showed excellent playmaking ability.

Under contract through 2023 with a cap hit that never exceeds $3 million, he is the perfect target for the Cowboys. The conditional pick can be tied to statistical production – similar to the James Robinson trade – becoming a second-round pick if he reaches a certain yardage total.

Desmond King becomes Jourdan Lewis replacement

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

For as dominant as the Cowboys’ pass rush has been this season, its cornerbacks have also played well in 2022. Trevon Diggs remains outstanding in coverage and Anthony Brown is a serviceable No. 2 boundary corner. Unfortunately, Dallas lost nickel Jourdan Lewis for the season.

Dallas Cowboys acquire: Desmond King

Desmond King Houston Texans: DAL 2023 5th, DAL 2024 5th

Desmond King is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL right now. He’s allowing the fourth-lowest average QB rating (67.0) when targeted in coverage, per Pro Football Focus, which is even better than Lewis (90.3). He is also one of just six slot corners who played at least 50% of coverage snaps this season who has been thrown on fewer than 20 times in six games.

That’s the type of defensive weapon Dan Quinn would love to have in coverage, especially against an opponent like the Philadelphia Eagles. Thrown King onto the Cowboys’ defense and it could be one of the best pass defenses in the league.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Cowboys, check out #DallasCowboys rumors, rankings, and news here.

Matt Ioannidis returns to NFC East

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Another area where Dallas has room to improve defensively is at stopping the run. Through its first seven games, the Cowboys have allowed 4.4 yards per carry and 120.1 rushing yards per game to opponents. It’s a weakness that must be addressed to become a Super Bowl contender.

Dallas Cowboys trade: 2024 4th

2024 4th Carolina Panthers trade: Matt Ioannidis, 2024 CAR 5th

Ioannidis is a player the Cowboys are very familiar with. He was a key piece of the Washington Commanders’ defensive line from 2016-’21. He’s doing the same thing now for the Carolina Panthers that he did against Dallas.

Ioannidis ranks eighth among interior defensive linemen in PFF’s run-blocking grade (76.9), recording six stops with an average tackle depth of 2.0 yards. He is far better against the run than Daron Payne (45.3) and will be more affordable to acquire.