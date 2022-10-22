Jerry Jones answers if Dallas Cowboys will be active before NFL trade deadline

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys boss Jerry Jones was asked if he expects his team to be active before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, and he was honest in the fact that it is unlikely.

Despite starting quarterback Dak Prescott missing three and a half games this season, the Cowboys have gotten off to a strong start in 2022. The team is 4-2 and seems primed to be a serious force in the postseason, led by their defense and its ferocious pass rush.

While they are one of the better teams in the league, they are still a step below the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings after six weeks. That fact makes the idea of the Cowboys being active in trying to make an impact trade in the next week logical. Especially since Jones has a long history of swinging for the fences to acquire game-changer talent.

Related: NFL trade rumors – Get the latest updates from around the NFL rumor mill

However, the team’s top boss does not expect his franchise to make any transactions of note before Nov. 1.

Dallas Cowboys won’t be active in NFL trade deadline market

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a Friday conversation with Texas radio station 105.3 The Fan (h/t Dallas Morning News), Jones explained why the organization is likely to stand pat with its current roster, and how finances could be one of the main deterrents in making any moves of note.

“Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at at this moment. Not one move. But could that change in 30 minutes? Of course, it could. Always looking to get better. But I think the reality of the situation, I would say there’s not [a big deal on the horizon]. “I think the other overwhelming thing is the structure and conditions that you would have bringing the player on. Do you have the same salary structure, is there a chance for renegotiation of the structure that might be more compatible with where you are with the cap? Those things are there too. But the same fundamentals are ability, availability, [and] where you are. Is this a fit for the long term or is this a fit for this year? All of them are very legitimate considerations over a trade.” – Jerry Jones on Dallas Cowboys ahead of NFL trade deadline

The Cowboys return to action on Sunday afternoon at 1 PM ET when they battle the Detroit Lions on Fox.