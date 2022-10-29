Bold predictions for NFL trade deadline 2022

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching with some big names being floated and playoff contenders seeking upgrades for the stretch run. We’ve already seen a few marquee names dealt and more should be on the move.

It’s been a pretty active trade season with Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and KaDarius Toney already dealt within the past few weeks. McCaffrey will likely the biggest name moved, but football fans shouldn’t be surprised if a few starters are dealt before the deadline in advance of Week 9.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. All 32 teams are required to submit their trade to the league office for approval by the 4 p.m. deadline. Trades can still be announced after the NFL trade deadline passes, but only if they were submitted to the league on Tuesday afternoon. Once the trade deadline passes, NFL teams are not allowed to make officially any trades until the new league year begins on March 15, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into our bold predictions for the NFL trade deadline.

Kareem Hunt traded to the Los Angeles Rams

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a disastrous season for the Cleveland Browns. While they expected to encounter some hurdles in 2022 during the Deshaun Watson suspension, sitting this far down the NFL standings is not where they expected to be. Unlikely to compete for a playoff spot, Cleveland will be smart sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Cleveland Browns trade: Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Los Angeles Rams trade: Cam Akers, 2024 fourth-round pick

Kareem Hunt immediately becomes the best running back in the Los Angeles Rams backfield, providing a shot in the arm for one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL. Already in talks with Cleveland, the two clubs could swap disgruntled running backs and the Browns pick up a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hunt will provide everything Sean McVay’s offense has lacked in the backfield to pair with Matthew Stafford.

Green Bay Packers acquire KJ Hamler, A.J. Green

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers would love to acquire Jerry Jeudy or Brandin Cooks. Jeudy provides a No. 2 receiver with multiple years of team control and his rookie contract is perfect for a team with limited cap space. Meanwhile, Cooks would immediately step in as the No. 1 receiver and would be the sure-handed weapon Aaron Rodgers trusts. However, the acquisition cost for Jeudy and Cooks’ contract likely rules out those possibilities.

Instead, general manager Brian Gutekunst brings in two wide receivers. Hamler is a discount version of Jeudy, providing the same level of contract control and a cheaper salary all for a legitimate vertical threat. He can be a buy-low target, serving as a complementary weapon in the Packers’ offense and offering some upside.

As for A.J. Green, the 34-year-old receiver provides a large frame (6-foot-4) and becomes a stabilizing piece for Green Bay. Rodgers wants players on the field who will execute their assignments and be in positions to create an open passing window. Green will be cheap to acquire – likely a seventh-round pick – and adding him and Hamler would be cheaper than acquiring Jeudy or Cooks.

Baltimore Ravens land Bradley Chubb

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve steadily seen improvements in the Baltimore Ravens’ defense, especially the pass rush. After totaling eight sacks in the first four games, Baltimore is now responsible for 15 sacks in October. It’s a step in the right direction, but this front still ranks 27th in pressure rate (18.4%).

Denver Broncos trade: Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb Baltimore Ravens trade: 2023 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick

Bradley Chubb is the perfect addition. Entering Week 8, Chubb has the third-highest ESPN pass rush win rate (28%) among edge rushers and boasts the seventh-best run-stop win rate (35%). Responsible for 24 pressures, 17 stops and 5.5 sacks on the season, the 6-foot-4 edge defender would strengthen the Ravens’ pass defense and help it contain the run. While the cost to acquire him is high, he can help make this a top-five defense. Besides, we can never count out the Ravens from making a surprise at the NFL trade deadline.

New York Giants make a splash with Brandin Cooks trade

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are the most surprising team in football, suddenly in a legitimate position to make the playoffs. Months after everyone expected a Saquon Barkley deal at the NFL trade deadline, New York could now be buyers as it seeks to provide Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones with more weaponry for the stretch run.

New York Giants acquire: Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks Houston Texans acquire: 2023 NYG third-round pick, 2024 NYG fourth-round pick

Cooks instantly becomes the No. 1 wideout for the Giants. Daboll will know exactly how to design plays to get the football into the playmaker’s hands. Just as importantly, adding Cooks would finally mean New York could start attacking teams vertically at a time when Jones is only attempting 3.2% of his throws 20-plus yards downfield. Meanwhile, the Texans pick up a quality Day 2 pick and move off of Cooks’ contract as they continue rebuilding.

Matt Ioannidis lands with Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While the Dallas Cowboys added Johnathan Hankins to their defensive line, more reinforcements are needed on the interior. The Cowboys’ Achilles heel defensively this season is stopping the run, but it would also feel a bit better if its interior pass rush improved. That’s where Matt Ioannidis comes into play.

On a one-year deal, the veteran defensive tackle is a cost-effective solution for Dallas. He is far better than Daron Payne as an interior run defender (76.9 PFF grade vs run) and he remains an effective pass rusher (16 pressures). Adding Ioannidis to the defensive line would make Dallas one of the winners from the NFL trade deadline.

NFL trade deadline predictions