Cleveland Browns already searching for upgrade over Baker Mayfield?

It’s not an overreaction to say that Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are coming off a brutal 2021 season. Fresh off earning a spot in the playoffs the year before, Cleveland posted an 8-9 record and struggled big time down the stretch.

There was also some major drama between the quarterback and his organization. That included the former No. 1 pick calling out play-calling under head coach Kevin Stefanski and a rift involving Mayfield and former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

It really does look like this relationship has soured. Mayfield remains eligible for a contract extension. Nothing is expected to happen on that front this offseason. Meanwhile, the Browns are keeping their options open when it comes to finding a potential upgrade over the struggling quarterback.

“I think they’ll inquire about a few veteran quarterbacks to see if an upgrade makes sense. If nothing does, they’ll support Baker Mayfield in every way possible.” Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com (February 16, 2022)

There’s good reason for this. Mayfield, 26, will now enter his fifth season in the NFL. Thus far, he’s looked the part of a starter-caliber quarterback for pretty much one of his seasons in Cleveland since the team made the former Oklahoma standout the No. 1 pick back in 2018.

Baker Mayfield stats (2021): 60.5% completion, 3,010 yardds, 17 TD, 13 INT

As you can see, Mayfield’s struggles came out in a big way during a season that should have included him taking that next step. Remember, he threw 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions en route to leading the Browns to the playoffs back in 2020.

There’s also Mayfield’s contract situation. Cleveland seems intent on letting him play out the final year of his rookie deal as a lame duck. Of course, that’s dependent on the Browns not being able to find an upgrade via free agency or the trade market.

Baker Mayfield injury-plagued 2021 season

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

This has to be seen as a backdrop. Mayfield dealt with multiple injuries throughout the 2021 campaign. He just recently underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to be out another five months — limiting the quarterback’s ability to get to work during the Browns’ off-season program.

Mayfield’s injuries could also explain why he struggled so much this past season. It’ something the embattled quarterback talked about throughout the campaign.

“Pretty sore. That time of the year,” Mayfield said back in November. “One day at a time but I’ll be good. Probably the most beat up I’ve been. Multiple things, not just one.”

Who would act as an upgrade over Baker Mayfield for the Cleveland Browns?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, the biggest names on the trade block are Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. Both would likely be seen as a significant upgrade over the 2021 version of Mayfield.

But each one comes with some red flags. Watson is not in any way cleared on the allegations from north of 20 women of sexual misconduct. A grand jury will soon come away with its findings. Meanwhile, Watson still has a ton of pending civil cases.

As for Garoppolo, he’s missed a ton of time to injury over the past few seasons. There’s also an open question about how much his success in San Francisco had to do with Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling.

The asking price for Watson is said to be multiple first-round picks and players. As for Garoppolo, he could likely be had for a second-round selection and change.

Barring Aaron Rodgers and/or Russell Wilson somehow becoming available, these are the two-best options for the Cleveland Browns if they are looking to upgrade from Baker Mayfield under center.

Right now, it doesn’t seem all too likely.

