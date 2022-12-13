Boston Red Sox ‘very actively’ exploring trade market, 3 potential targets

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox struck out on re-signing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts and with the top MLB free agents coming off the board, the front office is turning its focus towards other ways to improve the roster.

Boston fell far short of expectations in 2022, finishing last in the AL East, just one of six teams in the American League to have a losing record. While it upgraded its bullpen early this winter by signing Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, there are holes in the lineup and starting rotation.

Related: MLB exec rips Boston Red Sox for big signing

Addressing Bogaerts’ departure and the remaining team needs, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told Chad Jennings of The Athletic that the team is active in the trade market and it is the best path to strengthen the club.

“I actually think the trade market could be a really good route to adding impact to our club. We are looking (into) a lot of significant moves there as long as we can do it in a way that isn’t just robbing Peter to pay Paul, that’s actually moving us forward in 2023 and giving us a chance to make a significant step forward from where we sit today.” Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom

Fortunately for Boston, there are a variety of options available. Bloom could prioritize adding a front-line starter to the pitching staff, addressing a major area of weakness for a team that is often relying on injury-prone starters. He could also target a hitter to add to the middle of the order, seeking to make up for the loss of Bogaerts’ bat in 2023.

Related: MLB free agent tracker

Let’s examine three potential trade targets for the Red Sox.

Identifying potential Boston Red Sox trade targets

Daulton Varsho, catcher/outfielder, Arizona Diamondbacks

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a surplus of outfielders and have already fielded trade calls regarding Daulton Varsho this offseason. With Varsho under contract until 2027, he could be appealing to Boston for a variety of reasons.

Daulton Varsho stats (2022): .235/.302/.443, .745 OPS, 27 home runs, 16 stelas, 4.6 fWAR

After losing Christian Vazquez to the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox need to create a new plan at catcher. While Varsho couldn’t play the position for 60-plus games in a season, he provides depth at that spot and it’s not even his best defensive position.

Varsho finished in the 99th percentile for Outs Above Average with his instincts and reactions giving him one of the fastest Outfield Jumps in MLB. The 26-year-old played Gold Glove-caliber defense and he could take over in centerfield. Combine that with his output at the plate and he checks off several boxes for the Red Sox.

Bryan Reynolds, outfielder, Pittsburgh Pirates

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds wants out, having demanded a trade before the MLB Winter Meetings. The All-Star slugger has been floated in trade rumors for more than a year, but there is now more willingness from the Pirates to entertain offers for him.

Related: Pittsburgh Pirates set high asking price for Bryan Reynolds trade

Reynolds finished the season with a .807 OPS, 27 home runs and a .262/.345/.461 slash line. However, those numbers require added context. After a slow start early in the year, the 27-year-old outfielder slashed .285/.265/.495 with a 139 wRC+ and 20 home runs from June-October.

While the 27-year-old doesn’t bring the defensive ability to match Varsho – 23rd percentile Outfielder Jump and 6th percentile Outs Above Average – he is a better hitter for average. Arbitration-eligible through 2025, he would also fit nicely into Boston’s payroll.

Pablo Lopez, starting pitcher, Miami Marlins

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

While improving the Red Sox lineup is the focal point right now, starting pitching remains a need. During the 2022 season, Boston’s rotation finished 22nd in ERA (4.49) with the fifth-highest batting average allowed (.263) to opponents.

Related: Xander Bogaerts takes subtle shot at Boston Red Sox

Enter Pablo Lopez, who is under contract for the next two seasons. The 26-year-old recorded a 3.75 ERA over 180 innings pitched last season, holding opponents to a .233 BAA with a 23.6% strikeout rate. Over the past three years, Lopez carries a 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 3.48 FIP across 340 innings for the Miami Marlins.

As of now, Boston’s rotation projects to be Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, Brayan Bello, James Paxton and potentially Garrett Whitlock. Even in the best-case scenario, where Sale and Paxton stay healthy, the pitching staff is a weakness. Lopez would slide in as the No. 2 starter, making things much easier for the Red Sox in 2023 and beyond.