Published December 2, 2022

Reports: Red Sox reach 2-year, $17.5M deal with RHP Chris Martin

Oct 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Chris Martin (58) reacts after defeating the San Diego Padres during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and right-handed reliever Chris Martin have agreed to a two-year, $17.5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal’s completion is contingent on a physical.

The 36-year-old Martin has been a journeyman throughout his career, but his stock rose after he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the trading deadline last July and went 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA in 26 appearances. He struck out 34 and gave up just 12 hits and one walk over 24 2/3 innings.

Before the trade, Martin went 1-0 with a 4.31 ERA in 34 appearances for the Chicago Cubs. He allowed 38 hits and four walks and fanned 40 in 31 1/3 innings.

In seven big league seasons, Martin is 9-16 with a 3.84 ERA in 269 relief appearances for the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Cubs and Dodgers. He has a 1.88 postseason ERA in 16 appearances with the Braves (14) and Dodgers (two).

–Field Level Media

