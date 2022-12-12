Pittsburgh Pirates will entertain Bryan Reynolds trade offers, price ‘exceedingly high’

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly willing to entertain offers for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, an approach that comes days after he requested to be moved. However, any team interested in acquiring him will need to pay a massive cost.

Pittsburgh’s 27-year-old outfielder has been one of the club’s few bright spots in recent years. Selected with the 59th pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Reynolds has emerged as one of the best outfielders in the National League since making his MLB debut in 2019.

Bryan Reynolds contract: $6.75 million salary in 2023, arbitration-eligible (2024-’25)

While the Pirates want to build around their All-Star hitter, those intentions hit a snag before the MLB Winter Meetings. Reynolds asked to be traded after the two sides couldn’t agree to a long-term extension, pushing him to seek an opportunity to play elsewhere.

While the Pirates downplayed publicly any notion that they would even consider trading the switch-hitter, the reports around MLB suggest that’s not the case.

Bryan Reynolds stats (2022): .262/.345/.461, 27 home runs, .807 OPS

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Pittsburgh is willing to entertain trade offers for Reynolds. It’s motivated purely by an interest in seeing what is out there and if a contender desperate to make a big addition is willing to overpay.

More importantly for the interested teams, the price is described as “exceedingly high” and not one Pittsburgh has any interest in lowering. Rival officials view Reynolds as “unlikely” to move because of the expensive cost that is required to land him.

There are still plenty of suitors attempting to acquire the 2021 All-Star selection. The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays have all been connected with reports of interest.

Unfortunately for Reynolds, no deal is imminent and there is no course of action he can take in order to force a trade. Barring the Pirates lowering their asking price or a playoff contender suddenly deciding to make an all-in move, Reynolds will play in Pittsburgh next season.