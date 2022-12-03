All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds asks for trade: 3 ideal landing spots

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds quickly made a name for himself during his first season, becoming a finalist to win NL Rookie of the Year. Two years later, his play took a leap, where Reynolds was recognized as an MLB All-Star for the first time after hitting 24 home runs and driving in 90 RBI.

Reynolds hit a career-high 27 home runs in 2022, and now with just one year remaining on his contract with the Pirates, it’s time to negotiate an extension. Only, discussions aren’t going well, and now it’s gotten to the point where Reynolds has officially requested a trade out of Pittsburgh.

Being that he’s a versatile outfielder who committed a total of four errors in 281 games manning center at PNC Park over the past two seasons while also bringing a batting average of .283 in that same span, several teams are expected to have an interest. Yet, with him first becoming eligible for arbitration in 2024 and under team control until 2026, the Pirates are in no rush to trade him, meaning a deal is not guaranteed.

Despite his uncertain availability, Reynolds appears to want to be traded elsewhere, which means plenty of teams will present their best offer. Here are three strong trade fits for Reynolds.

Boston Red Sox solidify outfield with Bryan Reynolds

After finishing in last place in the American League East, the Boston Red Sox need to create a spark. One way to do so would be trading for established talent, such as Reynolds, who would have tied with Rafael Devers for the most home runs on the team in 2022.

Desperate to improve the outfield, Reynolds would appear to be a perfect fit. He’d immediately be able to boost this roster’s floor, providing great range in center field at Fenway Park while also being a reliable hitter to help stabilize the lineup.

Bryan Reynolds stats in 2022: 27 home runs, 62 RBI, .262/.345/.461/.807

The Red Sox could probably aim higher, but landing a player such as Reynolds would be an intriguing fit for a roster that could use help both at the plate and in the field.

San Francisco Giants right their wrong with Reynolds

Another team that could get involved in the Reynolds trade discussions is the San Francisco Giants. They haven’t been shy about trying to bring in impact players this offseason, but actually executing the deal could be a different story.

Should Aaron Judge choose a different destination, suddenly, the Giants could find themselves desperate to make a move. While he’s a far different player, Reynolds wouldn’t be a terrible consolation prize. He’d also be much more affordable when it comes to managing their 2023 payroll.

Bryan Reynolds salary in 2023: $6.75 million

Crazily enough, Reynolds got his career started with the Giants after being a second-round pick back in 2016. He was included in the Andrew McCutcheon trade in January of 2018, a move that has proven to be a bad decision for San Francisco. Reynolds clearly has some fans within the organization, and now that he’s broken out, that interest has likely only grown.

New York Yankees land another All-Star

Always a threat to add any All-Star who becomes available, the New York Yankees would also be an excellent fit for Reynolds. He’s a switch-hitting outfielder who would be an excellent fit at Yankee Stadium, thanks to his above-average speed.

With a lackluster free agent market for teams looking to improve their outfield, Reynolds could quickly become a hot commodity as the offseason develops. We still don’t know what Judge will decide, but if it comes down to it, Reynolds would be capable of filling any spot in the outfield, and his bat certainly wouldn’t hurt the team either.

Pittsburgh Pirates insist Bryan Reynolds won’t be traded

Meanwhile, as mentioned, just because Reynolds has requested a trade, it doesn’t mean the Pirates are motivated to deal.

Pittsburgh has already released an official statement on the situation.

“While it is disappointing, this will have zero impact on our decision-making this offseason or in the future. Our goal is to improve the Pirates for 2023 and beyond. With three years until he hits free agency, Bryan remains a key member of our team. We look forward to him having a great season for the Pirates.” Pittsburgh Pirates’ comment on Bryan Reynolds’ trade request

While Reynolds may or may not want a trade, it’s clear the Pirates aren’t ready to move on just yet.