Best fantasy football matchups in Week 11, including Daniel Jones and Isiah Pacheco

What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 11? Let’s take a dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their upcoming matchups.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in NFL Week 11 Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap some big fantasy rewards on Sunday.

Best fantasy football QB matchups

Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs Detroit Lions

Daniel Jones is a fantasy start ’em, quarterback, in Week 11 with an awesome matchup against that generous Detroit Lions defense. Quarterbacks facing Detroit are scoring tons of fantasy points while averaging 297.7 passing yards per game. Furthermore, the Lions have given away 15 passing touchdowns and four rushing TDs, which are sometimes Jones’ specialty!

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

For those wavering on fantasy quarterbacks in Week 11, Russell Wilson has a favorable fantasy matchup at home against the floundering Vegas Raiders. On the season, the Raiders have allowed the second-most QB fantasy points along with 21 total TDs over nine games. With three of those TDs and 237 passing yards recorded by Wilson back in Week 4 against Vegas, he makes a savvy start for Week 11.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

Garoppolo should be starting as well in Week 11 with a nice matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. To date, the Cardinals have given up the fifth-most QB fantasy points and 20 TDs in 10 games. If your starting QB is on a bye week, Garoppolo can be streamed facing the 10th-worst passing defense in the league.

Best fantasy football RB matchups

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills

Nick Chubb is always a start ’em RB. However, he’s got a major opportunity to reward with an extra dose of fantasy points in Week 11. Facing a Bills defense that has allowed a massive 529 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry over its last three games, Chubb is going to cash. He’s definitely worth the splurge in DFS lineups with this amazing fantasy matchup.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

A bit of a gamble so far, Isiah Pacheco is primed to exploit his Week 11 fantasy matchup playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have rolled over and have allowed 146.8 rushing yards per game (third-most in the league) at a pace of 5.4 yards per tote. Start Pacheco in Week 11 if you are looking for a fantasy sleeper who offers a high ceiling.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs Carolina Panthers

Those debating on starting Gus Edwards in Week 11 might want to roll with him. His fantasy matchup against the Panthers is a soft one. Over their last three games, the Panthers have given up 546 rushing yards at 5.6 yards per attempt and five TDs, which boosts Edwards into the RB2 fantasy discussion for Week 11.

Best fantasy football WR matchups

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Fire up and start Tee Higgins in Week 11 against the Steelers and the fantasy points should pour in. In nine games, the Steelers have allowed opposing WRs to average 199.3 yards per game and score 13 times. Returning from a bye week, Higgins should be fresh and ready to broach WR1 territory in Week 11.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings

Coming from his hottest fantasy performance of the year, start CeeDee Lamb in Week 11 against the Vikings and hope for more success. The Vikings are yielding the third-most WR fantasy points on the season and last allowed Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis to combine for 221 yards and one touchdown. Whew! Enough said. Lamb has one of the best WR fantasy matchups on tap for Week 11.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills

Donovan Peoples-Jones is a must-start fantasy WR playing the Bills in Week 11. This matchup sports plenty of upside for Peoples-Jones who should feast against a Bills defense that last allowed Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to rack up 193 yards and one TD. Wow! DPJ is not going to match these numbers, but the fantasy potential here is very plentiful.

Best fantasy football TE matchups

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

George Kittle is a must-start in fantasy lineups in Week 11. With a bummer performance last week, Kittle should make it up by playing the Cardinals. Arizona has been terrible at defending TEs and has allowed the most fantasy points to the position thus far. We just need Jimmy G to get Kittle his targets.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Conklin is a sleeper TE start in Week 11 playing the Patriots. It was just in Week 8 that Conklin rolled New England and turned six catches into 79 yards and two TDs. Following this success, look for Zach Wilson to keep Conklin plenty targeted. For what it’s worth, New England ties for first in touchdowns allowed (seven) to its opposing TEs.