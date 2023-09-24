Around the NFL Week 3: Miami goes nuts, C.J. Stroud gets first win and Taylor Swift wears crown in Chiefs Kingdom

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 of the NFL season showed the dominance of the league’s young quarterbacks as Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans both had sparkling days in wins and the Arizona Cardinals show spunk in big upset of Dallas.

Fins up, Broncos down: Miami sets records in 50 point destruction

You’re missing out if you haven’t had a chance to watch the Miami Dolphins this year.

Tagovailoa and his prime target Tyreek Hill found their groove again in a 70-20 record-breaking win over the disappointing Broncos, and the Dolphins showed they can run the ball too.

Tua didn’t miss a completion until midway through the third quarter, going 23-of-26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He missed the Miami consecutive completion record, 18 held by Hall of Famer Dan Marino, by just one completed pass.

Miami’s hot start — they scored six touchdowns in their first seven possessions of the game — set the pace early on the record-breaking day.

I say the Dolphins now can give the San Francisco 49ers a run for their money as the best team in the NFL. While the 49ers are off to a great start, and sport the league’s best defense, Miami is showing it is for real even though it’s early.

How ’bout them Arizona Cardinals?

The Dallas Cowboys rolled into Glendale, Arizona, as big favorites against the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals, but the home team had the last laugh as they pulled the 28-16 upset.

New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has his team believing what he’s selling. If not for a late-game collapse against the Giants, Arizona could be standing at 2-1 instead of 1-2. The Cardinals gave up 10 unanswered points to the Washington Commanders in Week 1 after entering the fourth quarter with the lead. They are only a few plays away from perhaps being a shocking 3-0.

Either way, teams in the NFC West will not want to play this scrappy Cardinals squad that believes in themselves even if they have faltered late a few times. The Cowboys win should build confidence on the young roster.

C.J. Stroud and proud Houston Texans upset Jags

C.J. Stroud’s sterling start to his NFL career continued in Jacksonville on Sunday as the Texans upset the Jaguars 37-17, with the rookie quarterback leading the way again. Stroud and his team won their first game of the season, with the signal caller finishing the day passing for 280 and two touchdowns, completing 20-of-30 passes and, again, not turning the ball over.

The Texans and Stroud capitalized on two Jacksonville turnovers and, despite giving up over 400 yards in total offense to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, played well enough and overcame several penalties to win their first. The young Houston team, led by Stroud, has been beset by injuries but continues to play hard under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Stroud has yet to throw an interception through three games as the young Texans gain confidence with a tough AFC road win.

New Orleans Saints become victims of Love

It’s no wonder the Green Bay Packers were willing to trade their future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers — they were in Love, Jordan Love.

The young quarterback led the Packers back from a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit against the New Orleans Saints in an 18-17 come-from-behind win at Lambeau Field. Love led his team confidently down the field to take the lead with under four minutes remaining and held as the Saints missed a field goal late.

Love’s progression over three weeks has been impressive, as he finished 11-of-44 for 259 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

Saints starter Derek Carr was sent to the hospital with a shoulder injury and has reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain

Chomping defeat: Jets fan loses more than his temper over team’s performance

Jets fans have moved into "yelling so hard at Zach Wilson that your dentures fall out" territory pic.twitter.com/oGcFUr2HXc — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2023

You don’t see this every day. An unidentified New York Jets fan, disgusted at the early plan of his beloved football team, got so angry yelling his dentures popped out and the national TV cameras caught it.

Shake it Off: Taylor Swift cheers on beau Travis Kelce as Chiefs dance to victory

Oh, boy. There she was, sitting next to Travis Kelce’s mother as the new NFL super couple gets camera time and more attention.

While the Chiefs were destroying the dumpster fire that are the Chicago Bears 41-10, Donna Kelce, and the world’s biggest pop star lived it up in a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Kelce and Swift recently announced they were dating after Kelce mounted a small campaign to get introduced to music’s biggest star. For those already annoyed by the Chiefs’ dominance of the NFL over the past several years, this will be yet another reason to dislike (or envy) Kansas City’s team.

Kelce had 69 yards and a touchdown in the rout of the reeling Chicago Bears.

NFC South heading south?

Heading into the weekend, only two divisions in the NFL sported three undefeated teams — the NFC East and the NFC South. After Sunday, only one team remains undefeated in the South as both the Falcons and Saints were defeated and stand at 2-1.

Tampa Bay takes on Philadelphia on Monday Night Football and could stand alone if they upset the favored Eagles.

Atlanta’s undefeated start came crashing down as their offense, powered by rookie sensation and running back Bijan Robinson, could not get on track. The rookie-of-the-year candidate finished with 10 carries for just 33 yards as Detroit’s tough defense held the Falcons to six points in a 20-6 Lions win.

The Falcons could only muster 183 yards of total offense and were 4-of-14 (29%) on third down in the game.

The Lions overcame 10 penalties for 119 yards in the defeat of Atlanta.

Surprise Colts shock Ravens in Baltimore

With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out with a concussion and journeyman starter Gardiner Minshew at the helm for the Indianapolis Colts, who would have thought Shane Steichen’s team would upset the Ravens on their home turf? They did thanks to a 60+ yard field goal in overtime to move to 2-1. The Ravens also dropped to 2-1 on the season.

Lamar Jackson passed for 202 yards and rushed for another 101 on the ground including two touchdowns. But the former MVP couldn’t move his team in overtime, giving the Colts the chance to get the ball back and move into position for the game-winning field goal.