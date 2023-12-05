Week 14 fantasy football start and sit: Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy big plays again

Our Week 14 fantasy football start and sit recommendations are now live. We’re doubling down with Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy after the two-top NFL MVP candidates dominated last week in the fake football world.

At running back, look for Alvin Kamara to continue seeing a lot of touches for a New Orleans Saints team with a questionable quarterback situation.

Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb is an impressive play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Think about stacking him with the aforementioned Prescott. Without further ado, here are our Week 14 fantasy football start and sit recommendations.

Week 14 fantasy football start and sit: Quarterbacks

Start

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

We did well in recommending Prescott last week, and there’s no reason to believe he’ll struggle against the Philadelphia Eagles at home come Sunday Night Football. Prescott has put up a whopping 20 touchdowns against two interceptions over the past six games. Philadelphia just yielded four touchdown passes to Brock Purdy in Week 13 and has given up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the season.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy is now the seventh-ranked fantasy quarterback after last week’s four-touchdown performance against the aforementioned Eagles. During San Francisco’s four-game winning streak, the sophomore signal caller has accounted for 11 touchdowns with one interception while averaging nearly 300 passing yards. Taking on a Seahawks defense at home in Week 14 that has yielded 17 passing touchdowns against eight interceptions, Purdy is once again a solid play this week.

Sit

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Smith’s last outing against San Francisco at home on Thanksgiving saw him tally just 180 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception. Thus far this season, he’s the 17th-ranked fantasy quarterback. It just isn’t a good matchup on the road in Week 14 with Smith taking on a 49ers defense that has given up a mere 12 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions through 12 games. The math is not hard here.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud’s historic start has translated to fantasy football success with the rookie ranking No. 2 at this position heading into Week 14. He’s been a QB1 option in four of his past five starts. We’re just not seeing it against an elite-level New York Jets defense come Sunday. Despite struggles on the other side of the ball, this unit has been stellar against quarterbacks (14 TD, 12 INT). That’s good enough for yielding the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks on the season. Sit Stroud if you have a better matchup.

Week 14 fantasy football start and sit: Running backs

Start

A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers

With Aaron Jones once again sidelined to injury last week, Dillon filled in by putting up 87 total yards on 19 touches in a win over an elite-level Kansas City Chiefs defense. It was his best performance of the season after the Boston College product struggled in Jones’ stead earlier. We like his Week 14 matchup against a Giants defense that has given up 12 rushing touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs on the campaign.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Whether it’s Derek Carr or Jameis Winston under center this coming week, Kamara is going to be a big part of the Saints’ game plan on offense against the Carolina Panthers. The five-time Pro Bowler has touched the ball 19-plus times in seven of his nine games this season. With Carolina having given up a resounding 17 rushing touchdowns and a 74% completion against this position in 2023, Kamara is going to eat big time.

Sit

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White is coming off a stellar two-game span that saw him put up 216 total yards on 40 touches. This has some looking at him as a RB1 option heading into Week 14. Don’t buy it. He has a terrible Week 14 matchup against a Falcons team that has given up zero rushing touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs on the season. Sit White, and thank us later.

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

With Joe Flacco now QB1 in Cleveland, the team is relying more on its running backs. That included Ford touching the ball 12 times for 52 yards last week against the Los Angeles Rams. We like veteran Kareem Hunt (49 yards on 13 touches) against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Either way, they are going to end up handcuffing one another.

Week 14 fantasy football start and sit: Wide receivers

Start

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Much like Prescott, Lamb has been on one from a fantasy perspective this season. He heads into Week 14 as the second-best fantasy receiver. That includes Lamb hauling in 12-of-17 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks this past week. He now has a plus-level matchup taking on a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has given up 21 touchdown receptions and the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers on the season. Take him to the proverbial bank here.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Coming off a 138-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Eagles last week, Samuel is now hitting his stride. In fact, he’s gained nearly 300 total yards and four touchdowns over the past three games alone. We’re seeing much of the same Sunday against a Seahawks defense that has been burnt to the tune of the eighth-most fantasy points from receivers on the season.

Sit

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

It was back on Thanksgiving that Metcalf caught just 3-of-9 targets for 32 yards against 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward. All said this season, Ward has yielded a mere 54.9% completion and 73.2 QB rating when targeted. Despite Metcalf coming off a three-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week, we don’t like the matchup for him here.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Recency bias is a thing here. Collins has caught 16 passes for 295 yards over the past two games alone. Most expect him to see an increase in targets with Tank Dell sidelined for the season. Just don’t look for top-level production against Sauce Gardner and a Jets defense that has given up the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers on the season.

Week 14 fantasy football start and sit: Tight ends

Start

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

With Mark Andrews sidelined to injury, Isaiah Likely continues to be a relevant fantasy option. He caught 4-of-6 targets in Baltimore’s Week 12 outing before its bye. Remember, the second-year player tallied 36 receptions for 373 yards as a rookie. He’s also taking on a Rams defense that has given up the second-most fantasy points to tight ends on the season.

Sit

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

The ankle injury to Trevor Lawrence will have wide-ranging ramifications for Jacksonville’s offense. Despite scoring his first touchdown of the season last week against Cincinnati, Engram is not a relevant fantasy option in Week 14. The Cleveland Browns have given up just 27 receptions and the fewest fantasy points to tight ends through 12 games.