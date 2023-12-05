First look at NFL Week 14 games, including Eagles-Cowboys, Bills-Chiefs and Seahawks-49ers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Once the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals completed their overtime battle on Monday Night Football, Week 13 of the NFL season officially ended, and NFL Week 14 officially began.

As the season marches toward the NFL playoffs, there are several marquee matchups on the NFL Week 14 slate, highlighted by the Sunday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. The NFC East rivals play for the second time; the Eagles won the first meeting, 28-23, on Nov. 5 in Philadelphia.

It’s the final “bye” week, with only the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders having the week off, and the NFL Week 14 schedule ends with a pair of Monday night games.

Here’s an early preview of every NFL Week 14 matchup:

THURSDAY

New England Patriots (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5), 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA | Network: Prime Video | Line: Steelers by 6

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Patriots Bailey Zappe 1-4 road 28th 8th 31st (-9) Steelers Mitchell Trubisky 4-3 home 25th 22nd t-2nd (+10)

The Story: This might be the lowest-scoring game of NFL Week 14. The Patriots are coming off their second shutout loss of the season and their third straight with fewer than double-digit points. It’s possible Zappe will get another start, but we probably won’t know until Thursday. The Steelers, who’ve lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett for several weeks, are having their own issues putting points on the board.

SUNDAY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6), 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA | Network: CBS | Line: Falcons by 2.5

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Buccaneers Baker Mayfield 2-4 road 22nd 27th t-6th (+5) Falcons Desmond Ridder 4-2 home 18th 10th 20th (-3)

The Story: NFL Week 14 features a few divisional showdowns. And believe it or not, this is a battle for the top of the highly mediocre NFC South division, currently led by the Falcons, who enter the game on a two-game winning streak, while the Bucs come in after beating Carolina for their second win over the past eight games. Another win would tie them at the top of the division. Go figure.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions (9-3) at Chicago Bears (4-8), 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL | Network: FOX | Line: Lions by 3

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Lions Jared Goff 5-1 road 2nd 14th 20th (-3) Bears Justin Fields 2-3 home 20th 11th 22nd (-4)

The Story: Entering NFL Week 14, the Lions have a comfortable three-game cushion atop the NFC North and still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they had trouble against the Bears only three weeks earlier. They committed four turnovers and needed to rally from a 12-point deficit in the final three minutes to win the game.

Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6), 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH | Network: CBS | Line: TBD

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Colts Gardner Minshew 5-1 road 14th 26th 12th (+2) Bengals Jake Browning 3-3 home 27th 32nd 2nd-t (+10)

The Story: In only his second career start, Browning had the game of his life to beat the Jaguars on Monday. He’ll have to continue his best Joe Burrow impersonation in NFL Week 14 against the Colts, who are having a surprising season under first-year head coach Shane Steichen and have won four straight.

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (7-5), 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH | Network: CBS | Line: TBD

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Jaguars Trevor Lawrence 5-0 road 13th 20th 12th-t (+2) Browns Joe Flacco 5-1 home 21st 1st 29th (-8)

The Story: The Jaguars not only dropped a close home game Monday, but also lost Lawrence, who left the game with an apparent ankle sprain. It’s unclear if he could return in time for the Browns, but probably not. That means C.J. Beathard would get the start. At the same time, the Browns — who’s lost two straight — are hardly immune to QB issues. Veteran Joe Flacco is their fourth starter of the season.

Carolina Panthers (1-11) at New Orleans Saints (5-7), 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA | Network: FOX | Line: Saints by 5.5

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Panthers Bryce Young 0-7 road 30th 7th 27th (-7) Saints Derek Carr 2-3 home 11th 15th 10th (+4)

The Story: It’s unknown whether Carr will be able to play in NFL Week 14 after suffering his second concussion in the past three weeks on a dirty hit by linebacker Bruce Irvin. If he’s not ready, the job falls to Jameis Winston. The Panthers, coming off their fifth straight loss, will be playing their second game under interim head coach Chris Tabor. Bryce Young still hasn’t produced a 300-yard passing game.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans (7-5) at New York Jets (4-8), 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ | Network: CBS | Line: Texans by 6.5

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Texans C.J. Stroud 2-3 road 6th 19th 5th (+7) Jets TBD 2-5 home 31st 9th 22nd (-4)

The Story: This game could be a matchup between two quarterbacks drafted No. 2 overall in different drafts. But it’s unclear whether the Jets’ Zach Wilson even wants to his starting job back. Meanwhile, Stroud continues to have a record-setting rookie season, but he’ll have to go the rest of the way without his main target, rookie Tank Dell, who’s out for the season with a broken fibula.

Los Angeles Rams (6-6) at Baltimore Ravens (9-3), 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD | Network: FOX | Line: Ravens by 7

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Rams Matthew Stafford 3-3 road 12th 16th 18th (-2) Ravens Lamar Jackson 4-2 home 7th 2nd 6th-t (+5)

The Story: The Rams are surging, entering the game on a three-game winning streak behind amazing offensive efforts from running back Kyren Williams and rookie receiver Puka Nacua, who has an AC sprain yet is still expected to play. The Ravens, in a fight for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, are coming off a bye week and had won two straight before that.

Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-7), 4:05 p.m. ET

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV | Network: FOX | Line: Vikings by 3

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Vikings Joshua Dobbs 4-2 road 10th 13th 29th-t (-8) Raiders Aidan O’Connell 4-2 home 29th 21st 27th (-7)

The Story: Star receiver Justin Jefferson is expected back for the Vikings, but Dobbs has yet to be named the starter at QB. He’s coming off a dreadful game in which he threw four interceptions in a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Coming off a bye week, the Raiders are having their own offensive problems, scoring under 20 points the past three games.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at San Francisco 49ers (9-3), 4:05 p.m. ET

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA | Network: FOX | Line: 49ers by 10.5

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Seahawks Geno Smith 2-4 road 19th 24th 14th (+1) 49ers Brock Purdy 4-1 home 3rd 5th 1st (+11)

The Story: The two NFC West rivals played only two weeks ago, with the 49ers coming out on top, 31-13, on Thanksgiving Day. Since then, Geno Smith and the Seahawks nearly took down the Cowboys, and Brock Purdy had an MVP effort as the 49ers demolished the Eagles in the showdown of the season. They can’t afford a letdown game if they intend to steal the No. 1 seed from Philadelphia.

Buffalo Bills (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4), 4:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO | Network: CBS | Line: Chiefs by 2.5

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Bills Josh Allen 1-4 road 4th 12th 14th-t (+1) Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 4-2 home 8th 4th 26th (-6)

The Story: There are always fireworks when these two teams get together, but they enter the game under different circumstances than they did in the past. The Bills have lost three of their past four games, and the Chiefs have dropped three of their past five. Mahomes and Allen are still among the NFL’s best QBs, yet they’ve struggled with consistency.

Denver Broncos (6-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-7), 4:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA | Network: CBS | Line: Chargers by 2.5

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Broncos Russell Wilson 2-3 road 23rd 31st 6th (+5) Chargers Justin Herbert 2-4 home 15th 29th 10th (+4)

The Story: The Broncos, who lost a close one to Houston, finally came back to earth after putting together a five-game win streak. Meanwhile, Herbert and the Chargers ended a three-game skid with the lowest scoring victory of the season, 6-0 on a rainy day in New England.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3), 8:20 p.m. ET

Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX | Network: NBC | Line: Cowboys by 3.5

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Eagles Jalen Hurts 5-1 road 9th 23rd 18th (-2) Cowboys Dak Prescott 6-0 home 5th 3rd 4th (+8)

The Story: It’s the best game of NFL Week 14, much like the 49ers-Eagles game a week ago due to the similar stakes. The Eagles’ lopsided defeat to the 49ers dropped them within a game of the 49ers, Lions and Cowboys, who will be seeking retribution for their close Week 9 loss in Philadelphia. Yet the Cowboys, coming off a come-from-behind win over Seattle, need Dak Prescott — now a strong MVP candidate — at his absolute best.

MONDAY

Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3), 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL | Network: ESPN | Line: Dolphins by 13.5

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Titans Will Levis 0-6 road 26th 17th 22nd-t (-4) Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa 5-0 home 1st 6th 22nd-t (-4)

The Story: The Tua-led Dolphins attack keeps putting up big numbers, with Tyreek Hill barreling toward the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history. The Titans, who’ve yet to win a road game, will be hard-pressed to keep up with Miami. But they at least hope to be better on special teams after botching consecutive punt attempts that cost them against Indianapolis.

Green Bay Packers (6-6) at New York Giants (4-8), 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ | Network: ABC/ESPN+ | Line: Packers by 6.5

STARTING QB HOME/ROAD OFFENSE DEFENSE TO MARGIN Packers Jordan Love 2-4 road 17th 18th 14th-t (+1) Giants Tommy DeVito 2-3 home 32nd 28th 6th-t (+5)

The Story: Love, in his first full season as a starter, is playing his best football at the right time for the Packers, who bring a three-game winning streak to MetLife. The Giants, coming off a bye, have begun finding ways to win with the increasingly popular DeVito, an undrafted rookie, at the helm of their offense.