Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence leaves game with ankle injury, initial diagnosis shows sprain

Update: NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that Trevor Lawrence has a sprained ankle. He’ll have an MRI on Tuesday to help figure out the severity of the injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows full well what it’s like to suffer a serious injury. That included suffering a labrum tear in his shoulder when the franchise quarterback was a member of the Clemson Tigers back in 2019.

We have no idea how serious Lawrence’s most-recent injury is. What we do know is that the Jaguars star went down in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

Lawrence attempted to get up after he was hit, only to fall to the ground in frustration before throwing his helmet on to the turf.

Trevor Lawrence tried to get up, fell back down, and the entire stadium gasped.



He's headed to the locker room with help. This sucks.pic.twitter.com/kX3GnJlZna https://t.co/UYVJV6ewNO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2023

As you can see, Lawrence’s ankle was rolled up on by left tackle Walker Little. His leg also bent in awkward fashion as he hit the furt.

The former No. 1 pick was in a clear amount of pain initially. But what’s so disturbing here is how he fell to the turf and couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg. As this situation was playing out, Jaguars players could be seen in distress on the field. Meanwhile, EverBank Stadium in Duval went completely silent.

Trevor Lawrence stats (2023): 67% completion, 2,746 yards, 12 TD, 7 INT

Jacksonville initially indicated that Lawrence is questionable to return with an ankle injury. It seems highly unlikely that he’ll be back on the field. We’ll hear more from Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson with further tests coming on Lawrence’s leg after the game.

This came within the confines of a game that saw the Bengals start Jake Browning for Joe Burrow, who is out for the remainder of the season with a wrist injury. It’s just the continuation of injuries we’ve seen plague top-end quarterbacks around the NFL this season.

We’ll provide further updates on Lawrence’s injury when they become available.