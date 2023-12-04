Zach Wilson reportedly snubbing New York Jets requests to return to starting role in Week 14

With the New York Jets offense getting worse under backup Tim Boyle, the team reportedly wants Zach Wilson back in the starting quarterback position but the former first-round pick isn’t interested in returning to the role.

Zach Wilson was not supposed to have a key role for the Jets in 2023. In his third season with the franchise, he was expected to serve as the backup QB and sit under the learning tree of future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers as he led the team, hopefully, to a Super Bowl appearance.

However, all of those plans were changed in Week 1 when Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon, and Wilson was forced back into the role he had underperformed in during the previous two seasons. Unfortunately, despite having a new offensive coordinator in 2023, Wilson showed no signs of development and after 10 starts, he was benched following Week 11.

Yet, despite their best efforts and hopes the Jets managed just 21 points combined in their losses to the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons with Wilson the last two weeks. With no better options on the roster as the organization awaits Rodgers’ miraculous comeback later this month, the team is reportedly considering returning Wilson to the starting role, but there’s a problem.

New York Jets having trouble persuading Zach Wilson to return to starting role

On Monday afternoon, The Athletic NFL insiders Dianna Russini and Zach Rosenblatt reported “The team is leaning toward turning back to Zach Wilson to start [in Week 14] but he is hesitant to step back into the role.”

The organization is reportedly considering all options available to them but is “hoping Wilson will change his mind” ahead of their Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.

Wilson has been benched multiple times during his New York Jets career and has become a top target of fan frustration over the last two seasons. His reluctance is understandable, however, passing on the opportunity would be a disastrous message to his teammates and other organizations that might be interested when his Jets tenure eventually ends.