Derek Carr suffers injury on dirty hit in New Orleans Saints game, Jameis Winston gets another chance

While many New Orleans Saints fans may not have wanted to see Derek Carr in at QB early on after facing a 21-point deficit, they probably didn’t want to see him forced out of the game due to injury, especially after rallying back into the picture in the second half.

With the Saints trailing 33-21 in the fourth quarter, Carr dropped back to pass but was drilled by Bruce Irvin, which led to a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty.

After the hit, Carr remained down on the Caesars Superdome turf for several moments. The Saints’ medical staff rushed onto the field as quickly as possible and determined Carr would have to leave the game.

Derek Carr is now going to the locker room after taking a hard hit today. pic.twitter.com/Jy5NmjyaJk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

Carr was later ruled out of action and is being evaluated for a concussion, along with shoulder and back injuries. This is not the first time he’s been forced out of a game with concussion and shoulder injuries this season.

Jameis Winston took over in relief of Carr and quickly found Chris Olave for a 30-yard reception, putting the Saints in the red zone at the two-yard line. Alvin Kamara then finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to narrow the deficit to just five points.

Meanwhile, Carr is likely to receive an MRI, which we should hear more about on Monday.

