Washington Commanders breaking out all-black uniforms for first time in franchise history

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While they have only recently rebranded, the Washington Commanders franchise has been in existence since 1932. In that time, they’ve won three Super Bowls in five appearances, playing in 1,270 football games.

The Commanders have accomplished a lot in 90 years. One thing they have never done? Wear all-black uniforms.

It’s a trend around the league that only seems to be growing, and now, the Commanders have hopped on board too.

For the first time in franchise history, the Commanders will be rocking all-black jerseys, and it happens to be in a big game against the division rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

During their rebrand back in February, the Commanders gave their fans a sneak peek at their new jerseys, which included their standard burgundy option, a white option, and now, an all-black option as well.

Here are the uniforms Washington players will be performing in on Sunday.

𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚋𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚜 𝚘𝚗 𝚂𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚢 pic.twitter.com/aBWZobcadp — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 29, 2022

In their three previous matchups this season, Washington has worn their white uniforms with burgundy pants. We’ve yet to see the burgundy jerseys in action, but Washington says we’ll see those in Week 5 at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Related: 3 matchups to watch in Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys battle in Week 4

Washington Commanders players thrilled with black alternate jerseys

While there are some mixed reviews, such as Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb, who says, “I just play football,” others can’t wait to put the black jerseys on for the first time this Sunday.

“I think it’s pretty cool. I think it’s a really good look. It’s different, something that hasn’t been seen in Washington before. So I really like them. I think they look really nice. They’re very sleek.” Washington Commanders offensive tackle Sam Cosmi on wearing black jerseys

Quarterback Carson Wentz, who is in his first season with the Washington franchise, echoed Cosmi’s thoughts, saying, “I think they’re sharp. Hopefully we execute well wearing them, but I think they’re sharp. I think guys will be excited for it.”

Wentz likely isn’t wrong. Even if head coach Ron Rivera, and his starting linebacker, Cole Holcomb, don’t agree or don’t care what they wear on gameday, it’s clear some players and many fans are passionate about the new looks in Washington.

Wentz is 4-4 all-time in starts against the Cowboys, which all came during his days in Philadelphia. The Commanders lost both contests to Dallas a season ago, so maybe trying something new, such as fresh jerseys, can provide a bright spot on Sunday.

Related: Washington Commanders to choose new mascot soon, options down to two