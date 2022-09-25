Washington Commanders to choose new mascot soon, options down to two

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders rebranding will come to a culmination with a new mascot being named during their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Washington announced during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday that their mascot options are down to two. It’s either going to be a hog or a dog. The former would pay homage to Washington’s old-school offensive line that was nicknamed “the hogs” back in the 1980s and early 1990s.

This is Washington’s franchise’s first season as the Commanders. They were known as the Washington Football Team the past two seasons after the organization opted to change its name from the controversial Washington Redskins.

Washington Commanders mascot history

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Unofficially, a fan by the name of Chief Zee was the team’s mascot starting in 1978. The man, Zema Williams, attended Washington games in his signature Native American war bonnet and toy tomahawk. He would serve in that role for 30 years before ultimately calling it quits. In 1985, Washington D.C. declared November 7 “Chief Zee Day.”

Obviously, the Commanders’ rebrand did away with the idea of a Native American as a mascot due to its controversial manner. Now, the organization’s fans will choose between a hog and dog.

There’s also seven options for the name of the Commanders’ mascot. That includes Boss, EZ, Lieutenant, Lil General, Major, Tuddy and Winstan.