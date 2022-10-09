Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill in walking boot after suffering foot injury

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are an injury-plagued team following Week 5. That now includes star wide receiver Tyreek Hill being seen in a walking boot following Sunday’s blowout loss to the New York Jets.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the injury is not considered too serious. However, it is serious enough that Hill had to actually be in a walking boot as his team exited MetLife Stadium in Jersey. Hill had his foot stepped on late in the game after recording seven receptions for 47 yards.

Related: Tyreek Hill and NFL’s top receivers of 2022

Tyreek Hill injury latest bad news for the Miami Dolphins

Oct 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, Miami has been front and center when it comes to NFL headlines due to the head injury Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with and the Dolphins’ handling of it. In fact, the league changed its concussion protocols after Tua suffered that ugly-looking injury.

Sunday’s game saw backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater go down with a head injury of his own before he was replaced by rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson.

For his part, Hill entered the game dealing with a quad injury, but was able to go after being questionable heading into Sunday’s action.

Tyreek Hill stats (2022): 38 receptions, 524 yards, 2 TD

Acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the conference-rival Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster trade this past spring, Hill entered Week 5 as NFL’s leading receiver.

It remains to be seen if he will be able to go Week 6 against the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings in what is now suddenly a huge game for a Fins squad that has dropped two consecutive after winning their first three games of the season.