Tom Brady once again on receiving end of Antonio Brown criticism

Apparently, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady going to bat for free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown multiple times over the years has had no impact on the latter.

Seen as a malcontent, Brown had in the past gone after his former New England Patriots and Buccaneers teammate after a falling out between the two last season.

Always active on social media, Brown took that to a whole new level on Wednesday — calling out Brady for his absence during Buccaneers training camp.

“Tom Brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol. Now u see the difference. Put that S**t on.” Brown wrote on Twitter

As you might remember, Brady has been away to camp to spend time with his family after the seven-time Super Bowl champion opted to come back for a 22nd season in the NFL. Tampa Bay has no issues with Brady’s absence. Commenting from the peanut gallery, Brown obviously does.

Antonio Brown’s continued attacks on Tom Brady isn’t helping

This latest social media rant comes after Brown pitched the Dallas Cowboys on a return to the NFL. That was already unlikely to happen. Going after one of the most-respected players in league history on a near never-ending loop isn’t going to help, either.

Brown attacked Brady and the Buccaneers after they opted to release him late last season. Said decision came after the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver threw a fit on the sideline during a game against the New York Jets. He was seen leaving the field and didn’t return to action.

For Brady’s part, he continues to go to bat for Brown despite the enigmatic veteran taking shots at him.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation. We all love him and care about him deeply. I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.” Tom Brady to reporters on Antonio Brown bac in January

Brady and Brown were teammates with the Patriots for one game back in 2019. Brady led the push for New England to sign the star wide receiver after a drama-filled few month tenure with the then-Oakland Raiders resulted in Brown not suiting up for a single game. The receiver was then released after allegations of sexual assault surfaced.

One year later, Brady led the push for the Buccaneers to bring in Brown after the quarterback shockingly signed with the team.

As for Brady, he’s slated to return to Buccaneers camp early next week as the all-time great continues to find a happy medium between his family life and NFL career.

“I know I don’t have a lot left, I really do. I know I’m at the end of my career. I wish you could go forever, but it’s just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it’s just getting harder and harder to miss these things. But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we’d all be very proud of.” TOM BRADY AFTER DECISION TO UNRETIRE

Once Brady does hang them up, he’ll make a transition to the broadcast booth via a record-setting 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox.