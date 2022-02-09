Russell Wilson trade from the Seattle Seahawks increasingly likely

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are coming off a disastrous 7-10 season. This marked Seattle’s first losing season of Wilson’s 10-year tenure in the Pacific Northwest.

The backdrop here includes fluid trade rumors surrounding the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. Ahead of the 2021 season, reports surfaced that Wilson was unhappy with the direction of the organization. Nothing has died down on this front following the struggles Seattle saw during the 2021 season.

We now have more information on this courtesy of NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. In his weekly mail bag column, Breer notes that Wilson remains open to his trade options and predicted that the quarterback eventually gets moved. Breer specifically mentions the Philadelphia Eagles as a realistic option.

It makes sense for Seattle to consider its options. The team is a tier behind the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. It is on a downward trajectory with the Rams taking part in Super Bowl LVI and San Francisco coming off its second NFC Championship Game appearance in three seasons.

Right now, a Wilson trade would provide the Seahawks with a ton of value in return. He’s still relatively young at 33 and has two years remaining on his current contract.

Russell Wilson contract: Signed through 2023 with an average annual salary of $35 million

Will the Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson?

If pressed by Wilson’s camp, Seahawks general manager John Schneider might not have an option. Of course, Seattle would love to retain its franchise quarterback. With that said, circumstances might dictate a trade.

That includes Wilson potentially wanting to go to a real Super Bowl contender. He spoke on that late in the season after Seattle had been eliminated from playoff contention.

“For me, I think what I’m really super passionate about obviously, my goal is to win more Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that.” Russell Wilson to reporters (January 6, 2022)

Who might land Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade?

Breer points to the Eagles as an option. While they are seemingly committed to young quarterback Jalen Hurts, there’s no doubt that Wilson would act as a dramatic upgrade over the former Heisman finalist. Philadelphia also boasts three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to entice the Seahawks.

Pure conjecture here, but Hurts packaged with two first-round selections this coming April and a future first-round pick could make it work. Coming off a surprise playoff appearance, the Eagles would be viewed as Super Bowl contenders with Wilson in the mix.

Remaining in Pennsylvania and heading to the western part of the state, the Pittsburgh Steelers obviously have a need at quarterback following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. While Pittsburgh lacks the draft capital Philadelphia boasts, the team could make that blockbuster move. However, this is complicated by the fact that longtime general manager Kevin Colbert is set to retire following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Russell Wilson stats (2021): 65% completion, 3,113 yards, 25 TD, 6 INT, 103.1 rating

There could also be a much likelier scenario. Following the retirement of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the market for a quarterback. Led by the second-oldest head coach in the NFL, Bruce Arians, Tampa remains in win-now mode after earning the Super Bowl title last February.

Wilson’s status as one of the best quarterbacks of the modern era could also be a draw for pending NFL free agents. Under that theory, teams with a ton of cap room could build up a Super Bowl-caliber roster. It’d be similar to when Brady signed with the aforementioned Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season.

Currently, the Miami Dolphins boast the second-most cap room in the NFL ($64.67 million). They just hired a respective offensive mind Mike McDaniel away from the San Francisco 49ers to be their new head coach. McDaniel has had a first-row seat to the Wilson experience for the past half decade. Meanwhile, South Beach remains a major draw. As for the Seahawks, young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could interest the organization.

Of the others with a nice amount of cap room, the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders could also make some sense.

Stay tuned!

