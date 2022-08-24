NFL insider expects a Russell Wilson contract extension during 2022 season

The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason without a contract extension in place. While that adds some long-term uncertainty at a position with years of fluctuation for the franchise, it appears that won’t be the case for long.

Wilson quickly settled in with his new surroundings. The NFL star immediately stepped up as a leader in the locker room, embraced the city and became a favorite among teammates and fans. He is under contract through 2023, but both sides have already expressed interest in signing an extension.

Russell Wilson contract: $24 million cap hit (2022), $22 million salary in 2023

The priority during training camp has been on Wilson building chemistry with Denver’s receiving corps, especially after the Tim Patrick injury. He’s also focused on a Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, an opportunity for revenge against his former team and his first trip to Seattle as a visitor.

While all of these are priorities right now, there appears to be a realistic chance that a new contract is signed before 2023.

NFL reporter Charles Robinson shared on the Yahoo Sports’ You Pod to Win the Game podcast that he believes Wilson and the Broncos will agree to a multi-year extension this year.

“The Russell Wilson extension, which I do believe is going to happen during the course of the season with the Broncos. I think they want to get it done.” Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson on the timeline for Russell Wilson contract extension

Under new ownership, the Broncos can easily afford to make Wilson one of the highest-paid NFL players. Quarterback contracts are skyrocketing and the guaranteed Deshaun Watson contract will certainly influence how much guaranteed money Wilson receives in his next contract.

Wilson’s last deal provided him with a $35 million average annual value, a figure he’ll blow past with the upcoming extension. Turning 34 in November, the 5-foot-11 quarterback will likely be looking at a three- or four-year extension with money tacked onto his 2023 salary.

As for the potential cost, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Wilson signs a deal just north of a $45 million AAV with more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray received. It would likely make him the third highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, but he’ll certainly slide when Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow become eligible for extensions next summer.