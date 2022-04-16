LOOK: Russell Wilson, Ciara buy $25 million mansion in Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are settling in after the offseason trade and they’ve now got a mansion in the Denver area to help ease their family’s transition into new surroundings.

The couple, who married in 2016, are in the process of trying to find a bidder for their mansion in Washington. While there is plenty of work ahead for Wilson to prepare for the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos’ starting quarterback made life a little easier by finding his new home.

As detailed by Front Office Sports, the $25 million purchase price sets a regional record in Denver for the most expensive single-family home ever sold. Coincidentally, he surpassed the previous record ($15.72 million) set by legendary Broncos coach Mike Shanahan.

Russell Wilson contract (2022): $19 million salary, $5 million roster bonus

Russell Wilson and Ciara have purchased a $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, CO 🏠



➖ 20,000 sq ft.

➖ 4 BR, 12 BA

➖ 9-car garage

➖ Indoor pool

➖ Game room

➖ Basketball court

➖ Theater



It's the most-expensive single-family home sold in Denver-area history. pic.twitter.com/2dDqS2OCac — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 15, 2022

Considering the listing price for the Seattle mansion, there’s a possibility Wilson and Ciara come away from this with a net positive return. That’s without even factoring in the cost of living savings, with Denver 23.8% cheaper than Seattle.

Related: Russell Wilson, Ciara list $36 million Washington mansion for sale

Wilson and Ciara both wanted the Seahawks to trade him to Denver this offseason, preventing moves to join the Washington Commanders or Carolina Panthers.

The decision is going to pay off. The Broncos are high in the latest NFL power rankings with decent Super Bowl odds in a historically tough AFC West division. Of course, the 33-year-old quarterback could also turn this into a new contract extension.

It’s evident this is where Wilson and his family want to reside for several years. Given the Pro Bowl quarterback is slipping far down the list of the highest paid NFL players, a long-term deal with the Broncos worth $41-plus million will likely happen within the next year.