Russell Wilson, Ciara list $36 million Washington mansion for sale

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is settling in with his new team and moving on from his roots, listing his mansion in Washington for sale after the Seattle Seahawks traded him this offseason.

The 33-year-old quarterback and his wife Ciara wanted a change of scenery this year and that’s exactly what they got. After becoming a franchise icon with the Seahawks and a legend in the Seattle area, Wilson quickly moved to Denver to begin preparing for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Russell Wilson net worth: $135 million

With the 5-foot-11 quarterback and his family seemingly settled in with their new surroundings, getting comfortable in the area, Wilson’s hold home in Washington is up for sale.

As reported by TMZ Sports, Wilson put up his Washington home for auction with an asking price of $36 million. The mansion, located in Bellevue, Washington, is 11,104 square feet and was just recently posted by Windermere Real Estate.

Needless to say, your average NFL fan living in Washington won’t have a shot at owning Wilson’s former home. However, the six-bedroom mansion does offer plenty of attractive features that warrant a high cost in a huge market.

Breathtaking waterfront estate on almost two acres of private beaches and gardens with spot-on Seattle skyline views. The 2 parcels combine to 270’ of Lake Washington shoreline, with 2 beaches, a tram to the lake’s edge and a dock with space for 4 boats, including a 60’ yacht. The magnificent bluff-top home boasts unusual privacy, exceptional materials, and more than 180 degrees of perfectly-framed lake and city views. Opportunities for wellness and recreation abound, with a professional gym, yoga studio, sport court, play structure, 3-year-old dock and double jet ski lift. There’s tranquility and sanctuary too, with abundant patios, terraced gardens and beachside outlooks. Here you’ll find truly elevated living right at the water’s edge. Windermere Real Estate description of Russell Wilson’s Washington home up for sale

Privacy and views of both the Seattle skyline and the water are among the most appealing features of the estate. There is also an elevator. skylights, a sauna, a dog run, five fireplaces, a treehouse, a recording studio Iand a jetted tub.

Russell Wilson contract (2022): $19 million salary, $5 million roster bonus

It’s a two-story mansion built in 2007 with a 1.89-acre lot size. Paired with a dock for multiple boats, it’s certainly going to generate some interest from buyers who want to be on the water. As of now, there is no word on the estate Wilson will buy in Seattle.