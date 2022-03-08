Lack of better QB options could boost Jordan Love’s trade value this offseason

The latest Aaron Rodgers contract extension only lends credence to the fact that the Green Bay Packers made a massive mistake when trading up to select Jordan Love at pick No. 26 in the 2020 NFL Draft. Not to take anything away from Love, but the Packers haven’t won a Super Bowl since, yet Rodgers himself has won two MVP awards. It’s easy to say the draft capital used on Love could have gone elsewhere in an effort to have a more complete team.

But sitting here today, a decision general manager Brian Gutekunst made two years ago isn’t what’s under the microscope. Instead, it’s the immediate playing future of Love, who some believe the Packers have no choice but to trade at this point.

It had been previously reported that the Packers may only be able to recuperate a late-round selection in any Jordan Love trade, but based on how many QB-needy teams exist in this market, that price could go up.

If the QB trade market is really expected to be as non-existent as some coaches anticipate, all the organizations currently desperate for an upgrade could very well turn to Love instead. It would be a low-risk move, one that could end up being quite rewarding in the end.

Denver Broncos choosing Russell Wilson could hurt Jordan Love

If there’s one person that’s currently with another organization who knows Jordan Love best, it’s new Denver Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett, who spent the past two seasons as his QB coach with the Packers. Now that they’ve traded for Russell Wilson, it’s a bit of a bad look for Love.

Love is still just 23 years old, and while he only has 62 career NFL passing attempts, there have to be some ideal traits they saw in him during their evaluation process. Hackett knows him better than most, which means he would likely face better odds at getting the most out of him immediately, as opposed to another team.

With that said, it depends on how the Broncos view the incoming draft class as well. But still, if teams had the choice of sending, say a 4th-round pick to the Packers for Love, wouldn’t that be better than spending their first-round selection on one?

We’ll see if any other team pivots to Love now that the Broncos are out of the running, but there’s no major reason for the Packers to continue holding on to him. His value will only continue to drop, unless he can get on the field and play well.

