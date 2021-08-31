Philadelphia Eagles officially name Jalen Hurts starting QB

New head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles were doing their best all summer to create some sort of quarterback competition. That included the recent trade for Gardner Minshew.

But with less than two weeks to go before their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles have officially named Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback.

This seemed to be a foregone conclusion once Carson Wentz was traded early during the NFL offseason. A second-round pick in 2020, Hurts seemed destined to earn Philadelphia’s starting job.

After a tremendous college career with both Alabama and Oklahoma, Hurts had mixed results as a rookie. In 15 games (four starts), he completed 52% of his passes with six touchdowns and four interceptions. The former Heisman finalist added 354 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prepares to take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, is stands to reason that former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco will be QB2 behind Hurts with Minshew holding down the No. 3 spot. How long that lasts remains to be seen.

By holding off until this stage in the summer to name Hurts their starter, the Eagles are setting up the inevitable. Should he struggle early on, there’s a chance Minshew will get some play under center. The former Washington State star was pretty darn good in his first two NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (37 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions). Perhaps, there’s a chance Flacco gets a shot should Hurts struggle with the Eagles remain in playoff contention.

As for the long-term quarterback situation for the Philadelphia Eagles, they could have as many as three first-round picks in what promises to be a loaded 2022 NFL Draft class at this position. Philadelphia was also linked to Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson prior to allegations of sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct being levied in his direction.

For now, Jalen Hurts will be given a chance to earn the trust of Philadelphia’s brass.

