4 Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints takeaways from London International Series matchup, including a double doink

Week 4 of the season kicked off with the NFL International Series, where the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints travel overseas to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fans on hand were given an incredible match from start to finish. For those who woke up early on Sunday morning to catch some football on the pitch in the UK, it was worth every bit of sleep you may have missed out on.

With the Vikings narrowly defeating the Saints, here are our four top takeaways from London’s first football game of the NFL season.

Minnesota’s special teams dominance

Aside from a missed extra point, Minnesota’s special teams unit was dominant and was certainly the key to victory.

First-year special teams coordinator Matt Daniels’ unit forced a turnover when Kris Boyd popped a fumble loose on a Deonte Harty punt return. Later, the Vikings converted a 4th-and-2 when undrafted rookie punter Ryan Wright threw his first NFL pass, finding fellow rookie Jalen Nailor for his first NFL catch on a 13-yard gain for a first down.

But to be fair, fifth-year kicker Greg Joseph was the true hero of the game for the players in purple. Joseph hit a career-high five field goals, leading the game with 16 of Minnesota’s 28 points. After several years of struggles, the Vikings appear to finally have a reliable kicker. Which coach Daniels tried to warn everyone about in the preseason.

As far as the special teams dominance, it wasn’t for a lack of effort from New Orleans Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz, he drilled a 60-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to keep the game close. It’s the longest made kick of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, fans will remember the one he didn’t make, which was a 61-yard attempt that came up just short as time expired.

Except, this wasn’t your typical missed kick. Lutz’ kick had the distance, but it started to twist away as it neared the goal posts. The ball bounced off the uprights, not once but twice, officially making it a double doink, for what might be one of the most epic kicks in NFL history.

Losing first-round rookie safety Lewis Cine to a fractured lower leg early in the first quarter was the worst part of the day for the Vikings, as he had been playing mostly on special teams through four weeks. He’s expected to miss several weeks after the injury.

Sloppy penalty-riddled, mistake-filled football

This wasn’t a game without controversy. There were several penalties on both sides of the ball, but New Orleans fans would probably be more critical of the referees after the outcome. Specifically, a phantom Tyrann Mathieu hands to the face penalty drew the ire of many. It came on a 3rd-and-10 and gave the Vikings a first down when trailing 25-19. Justin Jefferson would later take an end-around and run in for a 3-yard score to tie the game at 25 apiece.

But there were many penalties and mistakes on both sides of the ball. Minnesota drew five flags for 35 yards, a couple of which were false starts. New Orleans kept shooting themselves in the foot, or at least they were found guilty more often by the refs. The Saints were called for ten penalties for 102 yards.

Aside from penalties, the Saints also committed two turnovers. The first was their punt return when Deonte Harty had the ball punched out, and the second came when Andy Dalton also coughed it up during a sack when Dalvin Tomlinson broke it loose and Harrison Phillips recovered it.

The Vikings did throw an interception when Kirk Cousins found Tyrann Mathieu, and it led to seven points for the Saints, their first score of the game. Aside from that and the missed extra point, it was Kevin O’Connell’s team who was more disciplined playing in a completely new atmosphere.

In London rematch, Kirk Cousins outduels Andy Dalton

The last time Kirk Cousins and Andy Dalton faced off in London, they were the starting quarterbacks for Washington and Cincinnati, respectively. While the game took place six years ago, it was Cousins then who managed 484 passing yards. Yet, no one really won, as the game ended in a 27-27 tie.

This time around, while Dalton isn’t the typical starter for New Orleans, he was today. He didn’t have a full arsenal of weapons, as their veteran leader Michael Thomas missed the game with injury. Ditto for their leading rusher, Alvin Kamara, who’s just as dangerous as a pass-catcher. Playing with the talent on hand, it was rookie Chris Olave who benefited the most, as expected. But his team-leading four-reception, 67-yards, and a score didn’t do enough damage.

On the other sideline, Kirk Cousins threw an early interception when Tyrann Mathieu read the play like a book, but the 12-year-pro settled down as the game went along. Or at least when he wasn’t pressured. Despite a ferocious New Orleans pass rush that collected three sacks, Cousins passed for 273 yards and a touchdown in addition to the interception. This was in spite of several dropped passes on the day from various Vikings pass-catchers, including what could have been a touchdown on 3rd-and-1 in the red zone to Johnny Mundt.

But mostly, it was Justin Jefferson doing his thing, as usual.

Marshon Lattimore had a bad day against Justin Jefferson

We knew this matchup would be gold. One of the game’s best young yet polished wide receivers in Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, going toe-to-toe with four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. If there was any debate as to who would have the bigger or better day going in, well, the third-year pass-catcher out of LSU erased all doubts.

HE TAKES WHAT HE WANTS!!



Jefferson, routinely matched up with Lattimore, hauled in 10-of-13 targets for 147 receiving yards, and snuck in a 3-yard rushing touchdown for the cherry on top. Sealing the game was this 39-yard reception, once again, on Lattimore.

While Jefferson is among the game’s best wide receivers, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen had to hope for a better outcome across the pond. What can you do? Jefferson’s never been easy to stop.

